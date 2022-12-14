MSU football recruiting is fine, ten recruits who could be added to the 2023 recruiting class

There has been a lot of chatter among the social media sphere around the state of MSU’s 2023 recruiting class following the departures of Colton Hood and Johnathan Slack. While decommitments are never fun, I am here to do my best Aaron Rodgers impression for the Spartan fan base.

REALAX.

While being at only 10 commitments is not something the staff wanted to be at, there is still a week until signing day and A LOT is going on behind the scenes.

By the conclusion of the early signing period, I expect Michigan State to get to at least 15 commitments/signees, at a bare minimum.

So the Michigan State fanbase needs to take a collective deep breath, and strap in for the recruiting ride they are about to go on.

Here are ten prospects Michigan State is firmly in the mix for and could become part of the class:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.