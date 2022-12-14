MSU football recruiting is fine, ten recruits who could be added to the 2023 recruiting class
There has been a lot of chatter among the social media sphere around the state of MSU’s 2023 recruiting class following the departures of Colton Hood and Johnathan Slack. While decommitments are never fun, I am here to do my best Aaron Rodgers impression for the Spartan fan base.
While being at only 10 commitments is not something the staff wanted to be at, there is still a week until signing day and A LOT is going on behind the scenes.
By the conclusion of the early signing period, I expect Michigan State to get to at least 15 commitments/signees, at a bare minimum.
So the Michigan State fanbase needs to take a collective deep breath, and strap in for the recruiting ride they are about to go on.
Here are ten prospects Michigan State is firmly in the mix for and could become part of the class:
5-star OT Samson Okunkola
#msu #pancakehoncho pic.twitter.com/LuMFDXfQ3o
— Samson Okunlola ’23 (@SAMSONOKUNLOLA_) August 8, 2022
While it appears Okunkola will be headed to either Florida or Miami, MSU is still Heavily Pursuing and is not that far on the outside looking in. The Spartan staff will be in Massachusetts conducting an in-home visit with the 5-star this week to make one last push.
4-star QB Sam Leavitt
MSU fans what y’all think?? Follow me on the gram @S_leav10 pic.twitter.com/kSFYmPDGqW
— Sam Leavitt (@S_leav10) December 12, 2022
The hottest name on the recruiting board, Washington State commit Sam Leavitt took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend and it appears to Spartans that they are close to closing the deal.
4-star RB Kedrick Reescano
Michigan State running backs Coach @Ereed26 will be in Houston to see Kedrick Reescano today.⁰⁰Reed,@Coach_mtuckerand others will also be back next week to see the 4-Star RB. pic.twitter.com/ZxoVgFolkq
— Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) December 6, 2022
The one time Spartan commit is still on the staff’s recruiting board and it isn’t crazy to think that Reescano could be trending towards rejoining the Michigan State recruiting class.
4-star OT Taliafi Taala
This past weekend I was able to visit @MSU_Football. Grateful I was able to meet with the coaches and learn about the program! What a great program! Thank you to my Mom and Aunt for being there with me too. @Coach_mtucker @CoachCKap @SeanLevyMSU pic.twitter.com/GLvNz37BEo
— Taliafi Taala (@TaliafiTaala) May 9, 2022
A Recruit that has gone under fans’ radars, Taliafi Taala is someone who could sneak into this class late in the cycle. The 4-star from Utah is someone Kapilovic has been monitoring for months now.
3-star WR Aziah Johnson
A look at MSU’s top target at WR, Aziah Johnson (@AziahJohnson_1), who was on campus this weekend.
The raw but electric Virginia native is being heavily pursued by UNC, SCar, & VT. https://t.co/VsHsOHRjVR pic.twitter.com/os8Fm95QmD
— SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) December 4, 2022
Aziah Johnson took an official visit to MSU earlier this month, and it seems the Spartans have made a great impression on the Virginia wide receiver. They will be announcing on signing day, and I like where the Spartans sit.
3-star RB Jaelon Barbarian
I had an amazing visit with the Spartan Family over the weekend. Felt the love, enjoyed every second of it. Thanks for @Coach_mtucker and the coaching staff for giving me such an opportunity! @MSU_Football #GoGreen 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/scWk9BY2iG
— JAELON “JB” BARBARIN (@jaelonbarbarin) December 12, 2022
Jaelon Barbarin is fresh off a visit to Michigan State and the Spartans did a great job on the visit. Barbarin has game-changing speed at the running back position (he clocked a 10.37 100m dash last track season). It is now between Michigan State and Washington State, but I like where this is trending for MSU.
3-star S Sean Brown
Had an amazing time at Michigan State this weekend! Thanks to all the coaches and players who welcomed me.#GoGreen 🟢⚪️ #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/4h6NMRC4cX
— Sean Brown (@_SeanBrown1) December 12, 2022
Arizona commit Sean Brown also visited MSU this past weekend, and he is great friends with the aforementioned Barbarian. Michigan State made a great impression on the visit and it appears that the Spartans may be able to execute the flip.
3-star OT Charlie Symonds
Visit to Michigan State blew 2023 (CT) OT Charlie Symonds away
“I loved how they practiced. They didn’t waste a second by sprinting to every drill. It was great to see Coach Tucker and Coach Kap in action and the intensity they Coach with.”https://t.co/eB7MqANccS via @247sports
— Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) March 26, 2022
Charlie Symonds is someone that Coach Kapilovic has been pushing for a long time. The Offensive tackle has been firm in his commitment to North Carolina State, but that’s not stopping MSU from trying to get the OT on a visit. While unlikely unless a visit happens, Michigan State is pushing hard in this recruitment.
