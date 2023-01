MSU football listed in top 8 for 2024 Florida 4-star ATH Fred Gaskin

Michigan State football is one of eight teams still in the hunt for a big-time 2024 prospect from the Sunshine State.

Four-star athlete Fred Gaskin trimmed the list of schools he’s considering to eight on Wednesday, and Michigan State made the cut. The Spartans were joined by Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, Ole Miss, Penn State and Colorado on Gaskin’s top eight list.

Gaskin Ranks as the No. 19 safety and No. 228 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also listed as the No. 37 players from Florida.

Gaskin holds Scholarship offers from more than 20 schools. Michigan State extended him an offer last year in July.

