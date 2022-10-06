MSU basketball safely listed in updated ESPN bracket projection for 2023 NCAA Tournament

Michigan State basketball will enter the 2022-23 season in the same spot as they ended last year, according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

Lunardi has released an updated batch of “Bracketology” on Tuesday, which saw the Spartans right where they were in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Lunardi has Michigan State as a No. 7 seed and faces No. 10 seed Memphis in the first round. With a win, the Spartans would most likely battle No. 2 seed Kansas in the second round of this projected NCAA Tournament.

There were a total of seven other Big Ten teams listed in Lunardi’s updated bracket: Indiana (No. 3 seed), Illinois (No. 6 seed), Michigan (No. 6 seed), Purdue (No. 7 seed), Ohio State (No. 10 seed), Iowa (No. 10 seed) and Rutgers (No. 12 seed).

Click on the link within the tweet below for the complete bracket projection from Lunardi:

Story Originally appeared on Spartans Wire