MSU basketball players surprise shelter, visit puppies named after them

LANSING, MI – A Michigan humane society recently announced that a litter of 10 puppies had all been named in honor of Michigan State University basketball players. Later that day, they got a big surprise.

On Wednesday, the Capital Area Humane Society posted to Facebook that it had named the pups AJ Hoggard, Tyson Walker, Tre Holloman, Jaxson Kohler, Carson Cooper, Malik Hall, Mady Sissoko, Jaden Akins, Steven Izzo and Jason Whitens.

The post included a general invitation to stop by the Shelter and meet the puppies.

Later that day, four of the puppies’ namesakes showed up for a visit. Hoggard, Walker, Holloman and Hall, along with teammate Davis Smith posed for photos with the adorable furballs.

“We are so grateful to Tyson, AJ, Davis, Malik and Tre for taking time out of their VERY busy schedules to come to our shelter,” CAHS said in a Facebook post. “Our staff hasn’t stopped talking about their visit.”

