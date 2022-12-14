MSU basketball moves up in latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection from ESPN

We have a long way to go before the NCAA Tournament is here, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start looking ahead.

Joe Lunardi of ESPN has already begun to release his famous “Bracketology” NCAA Tournament projections, and to no surprise Michigan State is in the field of 68. The Spartans are one of eight teams Lunardi currently has dancing this upcoming March.

Check out which Big Ten teams Lunardi has listed in his latest batch of “Bracketology” below:

Illinois

Seed / Region: Well. 5 in West Region

First Round Opponent: Well. 12 Sam Houston State

Indiana

Seed / Region: Well. 4 in Midwest Region

First Round Opponent: Well. 13 Yale

Iowa

Seed / Region: Well. 7 in South Region

First Round Opponent: Well. 10 Texas Tech

Maryland

Seed / Region: Well. 5 in East Region

First Round Opponent: Well. 12 Iona

Ohio State

Seed / Region: Well. 6 in East Region

First Round Opponent: Well. 11 Charleston

Purdue

Seed / Region: Well. 1 in South Region

First Round Opponent: Well. 16 Cleveland State / No. 16 Wagner

Badger State

Seed / Region: Well. 7 in Midwest Region

First Round Opponent: Well. 10 TCU

Michigan State

Seed / Region: Well. 10 in West Region

First Round Opponent: Well. 7 Miami (FL)

Just outside the NCAA Tournament

First Four Out:

Penn State

Rutgers

Next Four Out:

Michigan

