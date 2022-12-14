MSU basketball moves up in latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection from ESPN
We have a long way to go before the NCAA Tournament is here, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start looking ahead.
Joe Lunardi of ESPN has already begun to release his famous “Bracketology” NCAA Tournament projections, and to no surprise Michigan State is in the field of 68. The Spartans are one of eight teams Lunardi currently has dancing this upcoming March.
Check out which Big Ten teams Lunardi has listed in his latest batch of “Bracketology” below:
Illinois
Seed / Region: Well. 5 in West Region
First Round Opponent: Well. 12 Sam Houston State
Indiana
Seed / Region: Well. 4 in Midwest Region
First Round Opponent: Well. 13 Yale
Iowa
Seed / Region: Well. 7 in South Region
First Round Opponent: Well. 10 Texas Tech
Click here for more coverage from Hawkeyes Wire on Iowa basketball
Maryland
Seed / Region: Well. 5 in East Region
First Round Opponent: Well. 12 Iona
Ohio State
Seed / Region: Well. 6 in East Region
First Round Opponent: Well. 11 Charleston
Click here for more coverage from Buckeyes Wire on Ohio State basketball
Purdue
Seed / Region: Well. 1 in South Region
First Round Opponent: Well. 16 Cleveland State / No. 16 Wagner
Badger State
Seed / Region: Well. 7 in Midwest Region
First Round Opponent: Well. 10 TCU
Click here for more coverage from Badgers Wire on Wisconsin basketball
Michigan State
Seed / Region: Well. 10 in West Region
First Round Opponent: Well. 7 Miami (FL)
Just outside the NCAA Tournament
First Four Out:
Penn State
Rutgers
Next Four Out:
Michigan
Click here to see the complete NCAA Tournament bracket projection from Lunardi
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.
Story Originally appeared on Spartans Wire