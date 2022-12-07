MSU basketball is listed as one of ‘Last Four In’ of updated ESPN ‘Bracketoloy’

It appears Michigan State will once again be a Bubble team this upcoming March.

The Spartans have experienced some great Highs and some bad Lows so far this year, and that start currently has them square on the Bubble in ESPN’s updated “Bracketology” from Joe Lunardi. In an updated projection of the 2023 NCAA Tournament field, Lunardi has Michigan State as one of the last teams in the field as one of the play-in games.

Lunardi currently projects Michigan State to face Kansas State in a battle of 11 seeds. The Winner would move on to face No. 6 seed Creighton in the first round.

Other Big Ten teams that made Lunardi’s field of 68 include Purdue (No. 1 seed), Indiana (No. 2 seed), Illinois (No. 5 seed), Maryland (No. 5 seed), Iowa (No. 6 seed) , Ohio State (No. 6 seed), Wisconsin (No. 8 seed) and Rutgers (No. 10 seed).

