MSU basketball G Jaden Akins expects to be back from a foot injury by the season-opener

Michigan State basketball got some good news on the injury front on Wednesday.

Spartans dynamic guard Jaden Akins told the media on Wednesday that he is out of the walking boot and expects to be ready for the team’s season-opener. Akins underwent surgery last month to repair a stress reaction in his left foot.

It was unclear when the news broke of Akins’ injury how long he would be out and if it would result in him missing any games this year. However, it sounds like that won’t be the case and he’ll be ready to go when Michigan State opens the season against Northern Arizona on Nov. 7.

Akins will be a sophomore this year and is expected to have a heightened role for the Spartans. In a reserve role last year, Akins averaged 3.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists across 14.8 minutes per game.

