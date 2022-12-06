MSU basketball drops out of latest USA TODAY Coaches, AP Top 25 polls

To no surprise, Michigan State basketball is no longer ranked in either the USA TODAY Coaches Poll or the Associated Press (AP) Top 25.

The latest batch of each poll came out on Monday, and the Spartans dropped from the rankings in both. Michigan State was previously No. 20 in both polls.

The Spartans earned three votes in the AP Top 25 poll and five votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Michigan State went 0-2 last week — losing by nearly 20 at Notre Dame and then following up that blowout with a stunning loss to Northwestern at home. The Spartans are 5-4 on the year and will look to avoid dropping to .500 in a road test at Penn State on Wednesday.

