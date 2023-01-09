MSP seeks young artists for 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

Fifth graders in Michigan are invited to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest by creating original artwork.

The annual contest, hosted by the Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse, promotes child safety while discussing the issue of missing and exploited children in the state, according to the police in a Friday announcement. Almost 950 children are missing in Michigan.

The winning Michigan artist earns a shot at the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington DC and their artwork Featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster. The 2018 national winner was a Michigan student from Clinton Township.

Participants must be in the fifth grade, submit artwork that reflects the theme “bringing our missing children home” and include the phrase on the poster. Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs and stamping are not eligible for consideration, according to the announcement.

Artwork will be judged on creativity, the reflection of the contest theme and originality in design.

The finished poster is required to measure 8.5 inches by 14 inches.

Submissions must include the poster and a completed application with a description of the artwork and a brief biography of the artist. They can be mailed to Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse, Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty (7150 Harris Dr., Dimondale, MI, 48821). Submissions are due to be postmarked by Jan. 27.

The application is available on the federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention’s website.

“On behalf of the US Department of Justice, we thank you for participating in this contest and look forward to seeing your creativity shine through your artwork,” the office wrote online.