MSP seeks young artists for 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest
Fifth graders in Michigan are invited to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest by creating original artwork.
The annual contest, hosted by the Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse, promotes child safety while discussing the issue of missing and exploited children in the state, according to the police in a Friday announcement. Almost 950 children are missing in Michigan.