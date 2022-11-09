MSL honors area volleyball, golf, and tennis Athletes

LANCASTER – The Mid-State League handed out its season-ending Awards for volleyball, golf and tennis and there was no shortage of area Athletes honored.

VOLLEYBALL

Bloom-Carroll won the MSL-Buckeye Division title with a 13-1 record and was followed by Circleville (12-2), Liberty Union (7-7), Fairfield Union (6-8), Hamilton Township (6-8) , Logan Elm (6-8), Teays Valley (4-10) and Amanda-Clearcreek (2-12).

Liberty Union senior Caroline Berlekamp was selected as the Player of the Year and Bloom-Carroll’s Kyle McFerrin was the Coach of the Year.

Earning first team honors were Bloom-Carroll’s Caitlyn Young and McKenna Wiseman, Berlekamp, ​​and Fairfield Union’s Christian Thompson.

Second team honors went to the Bulldogs’ Macy Lobb and Evelyn Brown, the Lions’ Reese Short and the Aces’ Grace Davis. Honorable mention selections were Bloom-Carroll’s Katie Marshall, Liberty Union’s Jordyn Moore, Fairfield Union’s Cara Miller and Amanda-Clearcreek’s Emma Kern.

