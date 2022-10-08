‘Mr. Soccer’ named West Haven’s Italian American of the Year
WEST HAVEN — Although the game of soccer may have its earliest origins in China, West Haven’s “Mr. Soccer” Jokes that the game is truly Italian.
John Vinci, president of West Haven’s Youth Soccer League since 2001, first began coaching in the league when his son was a player in 1984 — two years after Italy won its third World Cup championship. Since then, Italy won a fourth World Cup Championship in 2006 and Vinci’s son has moved away from West Haven, but Vinci has stayed in the city where he’s lived for nearly a half-century and risen through the ranks of the league.