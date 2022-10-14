Mr. Basketball Lipsey joins experienced ISU lineup | News, Sports, Jobs

AMES — Roughly a year ago at this time, Tamin Lipsey was preparing for his senior basketball season with the Ames Little Cyclones as one of the top players in the country.

Now, Lipsey is in preparation mode again — this time, to be the starting point guard at Iowa State.

Lipsey and his progression over the past few months was a main topic of conversation as the Cyclones hosted media day here on Wednesday. The 6-foot-1 guard was named Mr. Basketball in Iowa last winter, helping the Little Cyclones claim the Class 4A state title.

But achieving high levels of success is nothing new to Lipsey. He won a gold medal with USA basketball at the 2019 FIBA ​​Americas U16 event and was regarded as a three-star prospect with several offers for his service.

And ISU head Coach TJ Otzelberger isn’t going to force him to be the leader of an experienced team coming off a Sweet 16 appearance.

“The great thing is, we have a lot of experience across our lineup,” Otzelberger said. “Whether it’s (Gabe) Kalscheur, who has been here with us, or (Jaren) Holmes, who has a dynamic personality and a lot of leadership, and Caleb Grill.

“We’ve got other guys out there that can do that job. Those guys all can share their experiences and be helpful to the Younger guys.”

Lipsey was the likely backup to Tyrese Hunter, but the reigning Big 12 freshman of the year bolted to Texas after the season. Now, he will look to run the offense and play a key role on defense alongside Eli King at the point.

King, a freshman from Minnesota, was a finalist for the Mr. Basketball award in his home state after leading his high school to a third-place finish. A four-star prospect, he picked the Cyclones over Iowa, Marquette, Minnesota and several others.

Kalscheur, who joined ISU prior to last year from Minnesota, is one of the key returning pieces. He played in all 35 games, starting 34, and is the leading returning scorer after Izaiah Brockington and Hunter left.

Grill is also back, along with fellow senior Aljaz Kunc, as those two combined for 94 made 3-pointers last year.

Junior Jeremiah Williams, a transfer from Temple, has been ruled out for the upcoming season after suffering a left Achilles Tendon injury in practice.

Otzelberger replaced Steve Prohm a season ago, taking over a 2-22 program and leading them to a 22-13 record that included a stunning run in the NCAA Tournament to the Sweet 16.

Iowa State topped five Top-25 teams during the 2021-22 season, a program record for a first-year head coach. They finished fifth in the Nation in defensive efficiency, 11th in 3-point percentage defense and among the Top-25 in forced turnovers, turnover percentage, steals per game and scoring defense.

“If you look at last year, what we set out to do is establish pride in the program,” Otzelberger said. “Work hard every single day. Play Cyclone basketball in such a way that our fan base and everybody can get behind us because of the passion and enthusiasm we’re playing with.

“That’s something you can count on this year, as well.”