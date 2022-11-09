MPJ shines for the Nuggets

After a break for voting yesterday, the NBA is back with a Bang with a 13-game slate. The pick of the bunch could be the battle of Los Angeles, with the Lakers looking to put an end to an 8-game losing streak to their neighbors. A similar battle will be taking place in New York, with the Nets trying to close the gap to the Knicks in the standings.

With so much action on tonight, let’s dive straight into my favorite player prop picks.

Michael Porter Jr. over 23.5 points + rebounds (-115)

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has hit the over on this line in 4 of his last 5 games. They will be going up against an Indiana Pacers Squad that has been leaking points, allowing 115 or more in 8 of their last 9 outings. Matchup-wise, he will likely be picked up by Buddy Hield, who Porter Jr. will have a size and length advantage over. Hield last went up against Brandon Ingram, allowing the New Orleans Pelicans forward to record 29 points and 6 rebounds. With the ability that Porter Jr. must get his shot over the top, he should have similar success here. That is especially true considering he has a very similar build and skill set to the Pelicans forward.

Mason Plumlee over 19.5 points + rebounds + assists (-113)

Due to his ability to pass the ball, the Mason Plumlee points, rebounds and assists combo prop has quickly become one of my favorites. The Trail Blazers are 27th in opponent assists per game so those opportunities should be there for him tonight too. He has managed to record a combined 20 or more in 6 straight games and Tonight should be no different.

Up against Plumlee is Jusuf Nurkic, who is bound to keep this battle in the paint. That should help Plumlee get his rebounding numbers up. Considering how physical Nurkic can be, Plumlee is the best set to counter him of all of the Hornets’ big men. Do not be surprised to see him push past 30 minutes in tonight’s game. This would give him plenty of time to chip away at this line and clear the 20-mark for the 7th straight game.

Gary Trent Jr. over 2.5 made Threes (-118)

Gary Trent Jr. has started the season hot from beyond the arc for the Toronto Raptors. In October he was making 3.4 Threes per game on 38.7% shooting. And while they did have a couple of cold games to start November, they showed signs of improvement in their last game against the Chicago Bulls. The Houston Rockets should be a great opponent for him tonight. Trent Jr. averaged 5.5 Threes per game against them last season, with their young guards likely to struggle Chasing him around screens once more.

The Rockets are 22nd in opponent 3-pointers made this season and have shown they still have issues defending the perimeter. With Pascal Siakam out and this looking like being a fast-paced game, Trent Jr. should have no shortage of chances to do damage from outside.

Domantas Sabonis over 11.5 rebounds (+105)

Lithuanian big man Domantas Sabonis had a slow start to the season rebounding the ball for his standards. That was in part due to him getting into foul trouble. However, to start this month he has shown he may be ready to bounce back. Sabonis is averaging 12.3 boards per game in November. Tonight, he will be up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who he averaged 12 boards per game against last season.

Up against Sabonis will be Jarrett Allen, who doesn’t space the floor at all. That allows opposing bigs to stay within the paint. Al Horford and Anthony Davis took advantage of this to record 12 rebounds each against the Cavaliers recently. Look for Sabonis to follow suit.

