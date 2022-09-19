MPArtfest Returns next month with art galleries, live music and food trucks

The McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is kicking off fall with a celebration of the culinary, visual, and musical arts.

The McLean Project for the Arts will bring its annual MPArtfest back early next month. The 16th annual MPAartfest is scheduled for 10 am-4 pm on Sunday, Oct. 2, in McLean Central Park (1468 Dolley Madison Blvd).

“This year’s event will feature a diverse group of more than 35 juried artists from across the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as a world of music curated by MPA Music Director Ken Avis, the beloved Children’s Art Walk, food vendors, children’s art activities , and more,” the MPA said in a release.

New Highlights include a juried gallery displaying art from local elementary school students.

In terms of food, a wine and beer stand called Café Beret will return, along with a variety of local food trucks. The event will also feature live music throughout the day.

“A one-day juried fine art show and sale, MPArtfest transforms McLean Central Park into a lively landscape of mini art galleries showcasing and offering for sale the work of acclaimed artists from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond,” the release said.

Admission to the MPArtfest is free and parking will be available at the McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Avenue).

“Each fall MPAartfest celebrates our community and the arts in the beautiful setting of McLean Central Park,” MPA Executive Director Lori Carbonneau said. “We are so appreciative of our lead community sponsor, the McLean Community Center, and of all the generous community sponsors who help make this event possible. We invite all the community to join us for a relaxing and inspiring day of art in the park!”