MPA Classification Committee rejects plan for basketball Reclassification

The Maine Principals’ Association Classification Committee on Thursday unanimously voted down a proposal that would have dropped the minimum enrollment level in the state’s five high school basketball classes and resulted in many schools moving into classes with far larger opponents starting in 2023-24.

Under the proposal forwarded last week by the MPA’s Basketball Committee, the state would have kept five classes, expanding the largest enrollment class from 17 to 25 teams and creating a Class S for schools with enrollments of 100 or less.

Instead, members of the Classification Committee voted to meet with the chairs of the Basketball Committee to discuss new proposals, including four-class and five-class possibilities. The biggest issues cited during a Zoom meeting of Classification Committee members on Thursday were cutoff numbers for classes, scheduling, disparity of program status in the higher classes, and the elimination of North and South regions in favor of a statewide in Class S.

The Classification Committee unanimously passed a proposal from the Football Committee that would keep four classes of 11-man, plus two classes for eight-man football. All six classes would have North and South regions. Class A would rise from eight teams to 12, while Class D would rise from eight teams to 13.

A proposal from the Volleyball Committee to go from three classes to four was unanimously rejected by the Classification Committee. Instead, the group passed three classes, with cutoff numbers remaining the same as the previous classification cycle. Under the passed proposal, only Biddeford (Class A) and Washington Academy (Class B) would have to petition up.

No vote was taken Thursday on the Soccer Committee’s proposal for an addition of an eight-player division for boys’ and girls’ soccer, a move to help programs with struggling numbers.

Proposals passed by the Classification Committee on Thursday will be sent for a vote by the MPA Interscholastic Management Committee on Jan. 26. Proposals will be finalized at the MPA’s annual spring meeting on April 26 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

NHL roundup: Flyers Coach Tortorella defends Provorov’s Pride Boycott

Next »

Penguin Classics, Marvel to issue new Editions of 3 Comics