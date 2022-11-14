Moving On! Well. 4 Men’s Soccer Advances on Penalties Over Rowan

HOBOKEN, NJ (November 13, 2022) – Junior Fritz Kabeiseman drove a ball into the back of the net in the fourth round of a penalty Shootout to send No. 4 Stevens Institute of Technology men’s soccer over Rowan University and on to the third round of the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship Sunday at the DeBaun Athletic Complex.

Kabeiseman’s Strike sparked a wild celebration on the field, capping a perfect 4 for 4 effort in the Shootout for the Ducks. Senior Justin Cross stopped two of the three tries by Rowan to help Stevens advance to the third round of the national tournament for the ninth time in program history and the first since 2017. Officially, the game ended in a 1-1 draw, moving the Ducks’ record thursday 16-0-4. Stevens has gone to a penalty Shootout in the second round of the NCAA Championship in each of the last two seasons.

Stevens will face SUNY Cortland in the third round of the NCAA Championship. The Red Dragons advanced over Franklin & Marshall 7-6 on penalties after the match ended in a 3-3 draw. Stevens stunned SUNY Cortland 2-1 on a header by alumnus Chris Cesario with 55 seconds left in regulation in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Senior Bruno Andino scored a controversial goal in the 85th minute that necessitated the extra time and Rowan’s Chad Yates opened the scoring in the 16th minute to account for the Lone goals of the match. Rowan’s season ends with the Profs holding a 12-5-6 record. The draw moved Stevens to 0-2-1 all-time against Rowan and marked the second meeting between the programs in the NCAA Tournament.

One of Saturday’s heroes, sophomore Luca Campbell , opened the Shootout by beating Rowan’s Dylan Aportela. Ryan Cleary was Rowan’s first shooter and Cross snagged the try that was headed towards the lower-right corner of the goal. Andino was up next for the Ducks and beat Aportela in the top-right corner to give Stevens a 2-0 lead.

Alex Ferrara converted Rowan’s lone marker in the shootout, before the sophomore Emerico Vespucci put Stevens up 3-1 with a Strike into the bottom-right portion of the net. Mason Martelloni failed to beat Cross in the lower-left corner, setting the stage for Kabeiseman’s heroics.

The Ducks were able to force overtime courtesy of Andino’s tally. The North Brunswick, New Jersey native loaded up from beyond the 18 and drove a ball towards the opposite post. The ball caromed off the left post and rolled towards the right post and appeared to cross the line. After the match officials conferred, Andino’s Strike was officially declared a goal to the eruption of the DeBaun faithful.

After the sides were evenly matched through the opening 45 minutes, the Ducks tilted the field in the second half, holding a 12-5 edge in shots in an attempt to find an equalizer for Yates’ first-half goal. Despite the Ducks’ advantage in scoring chances in the second half, it was Rowan, however, who earned more corners, including one in the 86th minute that Cross was able to punch away.

The teams engaged in a spirited overtime, with each side firing off three shots in each of the two extra periods. Rowan was the only team to earn a corner in the overtime, totaling three over the final 10 minutes, including one by Yates in the final 30 seconds that the Ducks were able to clear from a dangerous area.

Both Cross and Aportela finished with four saves.

Stevens finished with a 26-18 edge in shots and each side finished with five shots on goal.

Rowan finished with a 6-2 edge in corners.

Andino has at least one point in three of the Ducks’ four postseason games.

Cross’ four saves brought his season total to 50.

“Extremely proud of the performance of our student-athletes tonight. I am excited to sieve another week with them to prepare for the next round.”

“Credit goes to Rowan, their student-athletes, and their coaching staff for an incredibly hard fought game. Penalty shootouts are always a Lottery and an extremely harsh way to end a season, as we have experienced in the past.”

“I am excited to prepare for next week’s game with this amazing group of student-athletes.”

Well. 4 Men’s Soccer will take on No. 14 SUNY Cortland in the third round of the NCAA Championship.

Links for live stats and video are posted to StevensDucks.com once they’re available.

