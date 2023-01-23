Moving Clarence Lewis Could Solidify The Notre Dame Secondary

Notre Dame lost a few very key pieces to a secondary that was quietly one of the team’s best units this past season. If the Irish defense is going to make the necessary improvements to put a Championship caliber unit on the field, the secondary will need to perform even better despite those losses.

Notre Dame Returns one of the nation’s best cornerback tandems in Cam Hart and Benjamin Morrison, and the corner depth behind that duo has potential. The question marks are replacing TaRiq Bracy in the nickel as well as safeties Brandon Joseph and Houston Griffith.

