Movies & Literature (11-17-22) – Fikkle Fame

Today’s Final Jeopardy question (11/17/2022) in the category “MOVIES & LITERATURE” was:

Ridley Scott’s first feature film, “The Duellists,” was based on a story by this author to whom Scott’s film “Alien” also pays tribute

In Game 4 of the 2022 Tournament of Champions finals, the players are: Amy Schneidera Writer from Oakland, CA; Andrew He, a software developer from San Francisco, CA; and Sam Buttreyan associate professor of operations research from Pacific Grove, CA.

2022 ToC Finalists at the Starting Gate in Game 4:

Amy 1 Andrew 2 Sam 0

Round 1 Categories: Historic Dates – The King James Bible Saith – Head for the Hills – A Word of Warning – Songs From the Hit Album – We’ll All Need a Drink After This

Andrew found the Jeopardy! round Daily Double in “Historic Dates” under the $1,000 clue on the 20th pick of the round. He was in last place with $1,600, $6,800 less than Amy’s lead. Andrew bet it all and he was RIGHT.

In a historic first, this 75-year-old was sworn in as president of his country May 10, 1994 show WHO IS MANDELA?

Amy finished in the lead with $10,200. Andrew was second with $4,000 and Sam was last with $2,400. All clues were shown.

Round 2 Categories: Native American Place Names in the US – Memoirs & Personal Accounts – Far Out – Miscellany – Double Letters in the Middle – Silent Films With Jacqueline Stewart

Sam found the first Daily Double in “Far Out” under the $1,600 clue on the 13th pick. He was tied in second place with Andrew at $6,000, $7,800 less than Amy’s lead. Sam bet the “maximum amount allowed by law” and he was RIGHT.

Once matter enters a black hole, it falls to the center & concentrates at an infinitely dense point called this show WHAT IS SINGULARITY?

Amy got the last Daily Double in “Native American Place Names in the US” under the $800 clue with 10 clues left after it. In first place with $17,000, she had $200 more than Sam in second place. Amy bet $4,000 and she was RIGHT.

It’s the capital of a state & the seat of Laramie county show WHAT IS CHEYENNE?

Amy finished in the lead with $25,000. Sam was in second place with $20,000 and Andrew was last with $6,800. All clues were shown.

NONE of the contestants got Final Jeopardy! right.

WHO IS JOSEPH CONRAD?

The Joseph Conrad connections are all over the place with these films. “The Duellists” (1977) was based on Joseph Conrad’s short story “The Duel”, starring Keith Carradine and Harvey Keitel. One entry on IMDB trivia relates the real-life inspiration behind the tale, and another says Keitel was only available for “The Duellists” because he had been released from “Apocalypse Now”, a film loosely based on Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness”.

In the 1979 film “Alien”, “Nostromo” was the name of the spaceship. From IMDB trivia: “’Nostromo’ is the title of a Joseph Conrad book. The shuttlecraft is called the ‘Narcissus’, from the title of another Joseph Conrad book. There’s another trivia item on that list that says “The original name for the spaceship was ‘Snark”. This was later changed to ‘Leviathan’, before they finally settled for ‘Nostromo.’”

Andrew thought it was Philip K. Dick. They bet $5,999 and finished with $801.

Sam went with AC Clarke. They bet and lost the whole $20,000.

Amy came up with Lovecraft. She lost $6,000 and won her second game with $19,000.

2022 ToC Finalists at the Finish Line in Game 4:

Amy 2 Andrew 2 Sam 0

A triple Stumper from each round:

MEMOIRS & PERSONAL ACCOUNTS ($2000) Susannah Cahalan chronicled her descent into Madness while struggling with an autoimmune disease in this 2012 bestseller

MISCELLANY (image) ($2000) Although some are kept as exotic pets, this Wildcat seen here is better left in the wild

