Movie Fundraiser At SALA Caps Y’s Goal For The Year – Los Alamos Reporter

A scene from the Friday Y Holiday Movie Night fundraiser at SALA. Photo by Jocelyn Chapman/YMCA

Y NEWS RELEASE

With Friday’s Y Holiday Movie Night at SALA Los Alamos Event Center and the outpouring of community, sponsorship, and member support, the organization has met their year’s fundraising goal.

Y CEO Chris Daniels said he was Grateful to SALA owner Allan Saenz’s for his partnership that allowed the Y to host a final fundraiser for the year, and he expressed Gratitude for every person who attended, as well as supporters throughout the year who Sponsor special events .

“There was a palpable excitement during the evening,” Daniels said, “because people were able to gather together in this great venue.” Daniels acknowledged that while still in the midst of a pandemic, people took precautions with mask wearing as desired and spaced themselves out in seating, but he said it was evident that people were happy to be out.

Right before the films’ screening from the Die Hard movie theater, newly named Y Operations Director George Marsden thanked everyone for attending, and this message was also projected to the Elf theater audience. Marsden said 150 people bought tickets, and the Y grossed $3,800.

“This helped us cross over and actually exceed our annual fundraising goal of $175,000 this year,” Marsden said. “We raise funds to support our Scholarship program to assure that no one is turned away for the inability to pay.

“These funds help children and families access our childcare programs, our sports programming, gym memberships and all other programs,” Marsden said.

The Y acknowledged the evening’s sponsor-donors on “film credits” that were displayed prior to the movies’ start.

The big question of the night was, “Is Die Hard really a Christmas movie.” County Councilor-Elect Theresa Cull said she came to find out, and later told Marsden she thinks it is a Christmas movie.