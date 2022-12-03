Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

After being selected 43rd overall by the LA Clippers earlier this year, 20-year-old Moussa Diabate signed a two-way contract that would allow him to spend time in both the G-League and the NBA. While most two-way players do not see much time in the NBA, especially those selected in the second round by contenders, there seemed to be a potential path to minutes with the Clippers for Diabate.

While NBA minutes were never expected to be imminent for Diabate, the Clippers decided to enter the 2022-23 season without an established backup center – a position Diabate’s skillset fits perfectly. Listed at 6’11” with a 7’3″ wingspan, Diabate’s length meets the position’s requirements, but it’s his unique athleticism that projects to separate him from others at the center spot.

