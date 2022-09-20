Mountaineers Women’s Golf Finish Ninth at the Hornet Classic at the Creek

Emmitsburg, Md. (September 20th2022) – Freshman Mackensy Knaub led the way in this final round of golf, shooting a very strong 74 (+3). Knaub tied for 18th after shooting a final score of 231 (+18) through three rounds. The Mount Women’s golf team placed ninth with a total team score of 960 (+108).

Sacred Heart took first place in this competition with a total team score of 886 (+34) with three players all tied for eighth shooting 223 (+10).

There were four players tied for first place with a final score of 219 (+6) at the conclusion of this competition, the four being: Kendall Jackson (Howard), Anna Ferreyra-Heit (Delaware State), Emily Byrne (Long Island University ), and Evelyn Wong (Lehigh).

Freshman Jennifer Sorkin finished tied for 28th after shooting 237 (+24), while freshman Naomi Yacyshen tied for 38th with a final score of 240 (+27). Sophomore Erika Cui finished in 53rd shooting 252 (+39), while Graduate student Michail Cheung finished tied for 58th with a final score of 262 (+49). Freshman Solo golfer Chloe Sipe finished tied for 28th shooting 237 (+24), while freshman Solo golfer Allie Sexton finished tied for 51St after shooting 251 (+38).

Upcoming

The Mount Women’s golf team will travel to Lewisburg, Pa. to compete in the Bucknell Invitational at the Bucknell Golf Club on Sep. 24-25.

Team Results Individual Results