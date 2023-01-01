Mountaineers Now: The Best of 2022

With it being the first day of the new calendar year, we figured we would take a look back at the top 15 stories on our site from 2022. Clicking on the title will take you to that article.

1. Rich Rodriguez Accepts a Head Coaching Position

2. The Big 12, Notre Dame, and NBC

3. Sunday Morning Thoughts: Trouble Brewing in Morgantown

4. Neal Brown’s Contract + Buyout

5. WVU OL James Gmiter Says Goodbye

6. Shane Lyons Issues Statement on the State of the Football Program

7. Darius Stills Reveals the Difference Between Dana Holgorsen and Neal Brown

8. Pat McAfee Reacts to Neal Brown Returning to West Virginia

9. Breaking Down the New Big 12 Into Tiers

10. Jalen Bridges Explains Why He Left West Virginia

11. Virginia Tech QB Grant Wells Explains How His Feelings Toward WVU Have Changed

12. Geno Smith Makes NFL History

13. WVU Football Transfer Tracker

14. Juwan Staten Accepts Head Coaching Position

15. Two Routes for the Big 12 to Reach 20 Members

