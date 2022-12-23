Mountaineers Move Past Seawolves – Sports Illustrated West Virginia Mountaineers News, Analysis and More

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) got off to a slow start before handling the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-9) 75-64 Thursday evening. WVU guard Kedrian Johnson led all scorers with 18 points on 4-9 shooting from the field and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line, while guard Erik Stevenson put up 16 points.

West Virginia got out to a quick 13-4 lead on 5-8 shooting from the field but went 5-21 from the floor to finish out the first half and led Stony Brook by just four, 28-28, at halftime. Johnson led all scorers with 14 points at the break.

Stony Brook got within one at the 17:24 mark before the Mountaineers produced an 8-0 run to grab a 41-32 lead.

Dec 22, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joe Toussaint (5) drives past Stony Brook Seawolves guard Toby Onyekonwu (3) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Seawolves cut the deficit back to six near the Midway point of the second half before West Virginia constructed a 15-2 run, capped off with a three from guard Seth Wilson, to give the Mountaineers a 60-41 advantage with seven minutes remaining in the game.

Stony Brook battled to get back within nine with 2:29 but Wilson buried a three in the corner to silence any comeback as the Mountaineers handled the Seawolves 75-64.

