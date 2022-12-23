Mountaineers Move Past Seawolves – Sports Illustrated West Virginia Mountaineers News, Analysis and More

Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) got off to a slow start before handling the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-9) 75-64 Thursday evening. WVU guard Kedrian Johnson led all scorers with 18 points on 4-9 shooting from the field and a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line, while guard Erik Stevenson put up 16 points.

2022-12-22
2022-12-22 (1)

