Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 18
Sunday was a historic day for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. They set the franchise single-season records for passing yards, completion percentage and completions in a win against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers in the Playoffs on Saturday.
Vintage Bruce Irvin came out in the win against the rams, recording 1.5 sacks to go along with three total tackles.
Kyzir White helped the Eagles clinch the number one seed in the NFC in a win over the New York Giants with 12 total tackles and two pass deflections.
In a loss to Pittsburgh, Tony Fields continued his hot streak of good games tackling the ball carrier eight times.
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 9-8)
This Week
19/31, 213 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions
Last Week
18/29, 183 yards, 2 touchdowns
SEASON STATS
399/572, 69.8% completion (Leads NFL), 4282 yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions
T Josh Sills (Philadelphia Eagles 14-3)
This Week
DNP
Last Week
DNP
SEASON STATS
4 special teams snaps played
OL Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots 8-9)
This Week
2 total snaps
Last Week
DNP
SEASON STATS
228 total snaps played
LB Tony Fields (Cleveland Browns 7-10)
This Week
4 solo tackles, 8 total tackles
Last Week
5 solo tackles, 9 total tackles
SEASON STATS
40 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, 1 interception and 1 touchdown
OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers 13-4)
This Week
17 total snaps
Last Week
8 special teams snaps
Season Stats
131 total snaps
WR David Sills (New York Giants 9-7-1)
This Week
DNP (Free Agent)
Last Week
Released by New York Giants
SEASON STATS
11 receptions, 106 yards
LB David Long (Tennessee Titans 7-10)
This Week
DNP (IR)
Last Week
DNP (IR)
SEASON STATS
85 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and 1 interception
TE Trevon Wesco (Chicago Bears 3-14)
This Week
32 total snaps
Last Week
1 Solo tackle
SEASON STATS
4 targets, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 fumble recovery, and 4 Solo tackles
Rasul Douglas (Green Bay Packers 8-8)
This Week
Scroll to Continue
4 solo tackles
Last Week
3 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections
SEASON STATS
85 total tackles, 69 solo tackles, 4 interceptions, 13 pass deflections.
QB Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys 12-5)
This Week
DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)
Last Week
DNP (Backup to Dak Prescott)
SEASON STATS
Still to play.
S Kyzir White (Philadelphia Eagles 13-3)
This Week
9 solo tackles, 12 total tackles, 2 pass deflections
Last Week
4 solo tackles, 7 total tackles
SEASON STATS
84 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, 7 pass deflections
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski (Atlanta Falcons 7-10)
This Week
22 special teams snaps
Last Week
1 Assisted tackle
SEASON STATS
6 total tackles, 3 solo tackles
WR Kevin White (New Orleans Saints 7-10)
This Week
DNP
Last Week
DNP
SEASON STATS
5 targets, 2 receptions, 74 games yards, 3 combined tackles, 1 Solo tackle
CB Daryl Worley (Baltimore Ravens 10-7)
This Week
4 solo tackles, 5 total tackles
Last Week
DNP (IR)
SEASON STATS
8 total tackles, 6 solo tackles
S Karl Joseph (Pittsburgh Steelers 9-8)
This Week
Injured reserve (ankle)
Last Week
Injured reserve (ankle)
SEASON STATS
AS
OG Mark Glowinski (New York Giants 9-7-1)
This Week
DNP
Last Week
Played 90% of Offensive snaps (57)
SEASON STATS
Played 98% of all Offensive snaps in the 16 he started.
DE Bruce Irvin (Seahawks 8-8)
This Week
2 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks
Last Week
1 quarterback hit
SEASON STATS
28 combined tackles, 18 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on social media:
Facebook – Mountaineers Now
Twitter – @MountaineersNow and Jakob Janoski at @jakobjanoski
.