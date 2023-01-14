Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 18

Sunday was a historic day for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. They set the franchise single-season records for passing yards, completion percentage and completions in a win against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers in the Playoffs on Saturday.

Vintage Bruce Irvin came out in the win against the rams, recording 1.5 sacks to go along with three total tackles.

Kyzir White helped the Eagles clinch the number one seed in the NFC in a win over the New York Giants with 12 total tackles and two pass deflections.

