Mountaineers in the NFL: 2022 Regular Season Stats
In his tenth season, Geno Smith broke through. The former WVU signal caller led the league in completion percentage (69.8%) and earned a Pro Bowl nod while setting several Seattle Seahawks franchise records en route to a playoff berth.
David Long Jr. had the best season of his four-year career. In the 12 games he played, he recorded 86 total tackles and two interceptions.
Kyzir White had a solid year. He played on a top defense with the Eagles, recording a career-high in pass deflections, and helped the Philidelphia Eagles to the number one seed in the NFC playoffs.
QB Geno Smith (Seahawks 9-8)
SEASON STATS
399/572, 69.8% completion (Leads NFL), 4282 yards, 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions
T Josh Sills (Philadelphia Eagles 14-3)
SEASON STATS
4 special teams snaps played
OL Yodny Cajuste (New England Patriots 8-9)
228 total snaps played
LB Tony Fields (Cleveland Browns 7-10)
SEASON STATS
40 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, 1 interception and 1 touchdown
OL Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers 13-4)
SEASON STATS
131 total snaps
WR David Sills (New York Giants 9-7-1)
SEASON STATS
11 receptions, 106 yards
LB David Long (Tennessee Titans 7-10)
SEASON STATS
85 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and 1 interception
TE Trevon Wesco (Chicago Bears 3-14)
SEASON STATS
4 targets, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 fumble recovery, and 4 Solo tackles
Rasul Douglas (Green Bay Packers 8-9)
SEASON STATS
85 total tackles, 69 solo tackles, 4 interceptions, 13 pass deflections.
QB Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys 12-5)
SEASON STATS
Has not played this season.
S Kyzir White (Philadelphia Eagles 13-3)
SEASON STATS
84 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, 7 pass deflections
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski (Atlanta Falcons 7-10)
SEASON STATS
6 total tackles, 3 solo tackles
WR Kevin White (New Orleans Saints 7-10)
SEASON STATS
5 targets, 2 receptions, 74 games yards, 3 combined tackles, 1 Solo tackle
CB Daryl Worley (Baltimore Ravens 10-7)
SEASON STATS
8 total tackles, 6 solo tackles
S Karl Joseph (Pittsburgh Steelers 9-8)
SEASON STATS
Injured Reserve
OG Mark Glowinski (New York Giants 9-7-1)
SEASON STATS
Played 98% of all Offensive snaps in the 16 he started.
DE Bruce Irvin (Seahawks 9-8)
SEASON STATS
28 combined tackles, 18 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks
