Mountaineers in the NFL: 2022 Regular Season Stats

In his tenth season, Geno Smith broke through. The former WVU signal caller led the league in completion percentage (69.8%) and earned a Pro Bowl nod while setting several Seattle Seahawks franchise records en route to a playoff berth.

David Long Jr. had the best season of his four-year career. In the 12 games he played, he recorded 86 total tackles and two interceptions.

Kyzir White had a solid year. He played on a top defense with the Eagles, recording a career-high in pass deflections, and helped the Philidelphia Eagles to the number one seed in the NFC playoffs.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button