Mountaineer soccer concludes regular season, opens postseason as No. 7 seed – The Appalachian

After coming off a three-game winning streak streak, the Mountaineers closed their 2022 fall season with a 1-0 loss to Texas State Thursday night on the road in San Marcos, Texas. The Mountaineers finished their regular season with a 6-8-4 regular season record, and kick off their Sun Belt Tournament campaign Monday.

Eight losses ties the fewest losses this App State soccer team has suffered in a season since 2016, and the five conference wins marks the most for the Black and Gold since 2018. App State soared above preseason expectations, finishing nine points better than last year and six seeds higher than it was picked to finish in the Sun Belt.

The Mountaineers went 18 days and three matches in a row both scoring a goal and coming away with a win, but that changed when they took on the third-ranked team in the West Division of the Sun Belt.

In the 77th minute of the game, the Bobcats broke the deadlock off a header, scoring the first and only goal of the match.

Sophomore defender Carly Lantz made her first start of the season in the left-back role. Sophomore defender Skylar Walk, freshmen defender/midfielder Shannon Studer, junior defender Kaitlyn Little and junior midfielder Breckyn Monteith all played the full 90 minutes of the game.

As a result of the loss, App State enters the Sun Belt Tournament as the seventh seed. The Mountaineers will face off against 10th Seeded Marshall in the first round Oct. 31 in Foley, Alabama, where all of the tournament will take place.

Of the 14 teams in the Sun Belt, only 10 made the tournament, making App State’s opponent Marshall the bottom seed in the tournament. Coastal Carolina, Louisiana, University of Louisiana-Monroe and Troy all missed out.

Marshall leads the all-time series with App State 4-0-1, but the two schools have met once since the Thundering Herd joined the Sun Belt. That meeting came Sept. 25 in Huntington, West Virginia, when Marshall knocked off App State 3-2.

The Mountaineers and Thundering Herd kickoff at 5 pm Monday, and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.