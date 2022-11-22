Mountain West volleyball tournament Returns to CSU: Tickets, brackets

The Mountain West volleyball tournament returned last season, and this week it’s coming back to Colorado State’s Moby Arena for the first time in 18 years.

Only the top six teams in the 11-team conference will participate in the three-day event Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25, to determine the league’s automatic Qualifier for the upcoming 64-team NCAA Tournament.

CSU Hosted the event in 2000, 2002 and 2004. It was moved to Las Vegas from 2005 to 2007 and Discontinued from 2008 through 2020, with the exception of 2011, when New Mexico Hosted in Albuquerque.

The tournament returned last year and was played in Las Vegas, where host UNLV won the title as the No. 4 seeds

Here’s what fans should know about the 2022 Mountain West volleyball tournament.

Bracket

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Well. 4 Utah State vs. No. 5 New Mexico, 1 p.m

Well. 3 seed Colorado State vs. No. 6 San Diego State, 4 p.m

SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day)

Well. 1 UNLV vs. Utah State-New Mexico winner, 1 p.m

Well. 2 seed San Jose State vs. CSU-San Diego State winner, 4 p.m

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, Nov. 25

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m

Tickets

All-tournament passes are $17 to $35, and single-day tickets cost $7 to $15.

Tickets are available online at CSURams.com or in person from 8 am to 5 pm Monday and Tuesday and 8 am to 11 am Wednesday at the McGraw Athletic Center ticket office west of Moby Arena and at the arena ticket office each day of the tournament, beginning one hour before each scheduled match.

How to watch online

All matches in the tournament will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network, themw.com/watch and MW app, which is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android TV and Apple and Android phones.

Storyline to watch: Tom Hilbert’s last ride

The MW tournament will mark the final matches in Moby Arena for longtime Colorado State volleyball Coach Tom Hilbert.

The legendary Rams Coach announced that he will retire following this season after a quarter-century of Mountain West dominance.

Under Hilbert, CSU volleyball made 23 consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 18 regular-season MW titles. He is the winningest coach ever in any sport at Colorado State.

Update: This story has been updated to reflect time changes made to the bracket to ensure the home team, Colorado State, would always play in the later match when there are two on the same day.

