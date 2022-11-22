Mountain West volleyball tournament Returns to CSU: Tickets, brackets

The Mountain West volleyball tournament returned last season, and this week it’s coming back to Colorado State’s Moby Arena for the first time in 18 years.

Only the top six teams in the 11-team conference will participate in the three-day event Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25, to determine the league’s automatic Qualifier for the upcoming 64-team NCAA Tournament.

CSU Hosted the event in 2000, 2002 and 2004. It was moved to Las Vegas from 2005 to 2007 and Discontinued from 2008 through 2020, with the exception of 2011, when New Mexico Hosted in Albuquerque.

The tournament returned last year and was played in Las Vegas, where host UNLV won the title as the No. 4 seeds

Here’s what fans should know about the 2022 Mountain West volleyball tournament.

