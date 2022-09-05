Mountain West Volleyball Players of the Week – September 5
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After leading Nevada to an unblemished week, Wolf Pack trio Kayla Afoa, Kia Kaohe sings and Gabby McLaughlin have swept the Mountain West Volleyball Weekly awards.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
QAYLA AFOA, NEVADA
Senior, Outside Hitter, Honolulu, Hawai’i
- Led Nevada to wins over Cal State Northridge (3-0), Gonzaga (3-1) and Idaho State (3-1).
- Registered 56 Kills on the week, averaging 5.09 Kills per set.
- Defensively, collected 30 digs, while averaging 2.73 digs per set and 59 points.
- Named to the All-Tournament team at the Gonzaga Invitational.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
KIA KAOHELAULII, NEVADA
Junior, Libero, St. George, Utah
- Earned All-Tournament honors at the Gonzaga Invitational.
- Paced the Wolf Pack defense with 69 digs and 6.27 digs per set.
- Collected a season-best and a game-high of 28 digs in Nevada’s match against Idaho State.
- Posted double-digit digs in all three of the Wolf Pack’s contests.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
GABBY McLAUGHLIN, NEVADA
Freshman, Outside Hitter, Windomar, Calif
- Earned All-Tournament team and MVP recognition at the Gonzaga Invitational.
- Recorded 53 kills, registering 4.82 kills per set.
- Had 39 digs, five blocks and 62.5 points on the week.