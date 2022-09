Mountain West Unveils 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West Unveiled the 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Conference schedule on Wednesday. MW action begins on Thursday, December 29, and runs through Tuesday, February 28.

The Conference Slate will feature an 18-game format where each institution will play nine home games and make nine road trips during the Conference season.

League play will determine the seeding for the 2023 MW Women’s Basketball Championship, which will tip off Sunday, March 5, and conclude Wednesday, March 8, at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Today’s release represents the first phase in the 2022-23 Women’s basketball schedule. Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports may select Women’s basketball games which may require game date shifts.

Thursday, December 29

UTAH STATE at AIR FORCE*

SAN DIEGO STATE at BOISE STATE*

FRESNO STATE at COLORADO STATE*

SAN JOSÉ STATE at NEVADA*

WYOMING at UNLV*

Saturday, December 31

AIR FORCE at NEW MEXICO*

SAN JOSÉ STATE at BOISE STATE*

COLORADO STATE at UNLV*

FRESNO STATE at WYOMING*

SAN DIEGO STATE at UTAH STATE*

Thursday, January 5

AIR FORCE at SAN JOSÉ STATE*

COLORADO STATE at UTAH STATE*

UNLV at FRESNO STATE*

NEVADA at SAN DIEGO STATE*

NEW MEXICO at WYOMING*

Saturday, January 7

AIR FORCE at NEVADA*

BOISE STATE at UTAH STATE*

NEW MEXICO at COLORADO STATE*

SAN JOSÉ STATE at FRESNO STATE*

UNLV at SAN DIEGO STATE*

Wednesday, January 11

WYOMING at AIR FORCE*

COLORADO STATE at BOISE STATE*

SAN DIEGO STATE at FRESNO STATE*

NEVADA at NEW MEXICO*

UNLV at SAN JOSÉ STATE*

Saturday, January 14

FRESNO STATE at AIR FORCE*

BOISE STATE at SAN DIEGO STATE*

UTAH STATE at NEVADA*

NEW MEXICO at UNLV*

WYOMING at SAN JOSÉ STATE*

Monday, January 16

SAN JOSÉ STATE at AIR FORCE*

BOISE STATE at UNLV*

SAN DEIGO STATE at COLORADO STATE*

UTAH STATE at FRESNO STATE*

WYOMING at NEVADA*

Thursday, January 19

AIR FORCE at UTAH STATE*

FRESNO STATE at BOISE STATE*

NEVADA at COLORADO STATE*

NEW MEXICO at SAN DIEGO STATE*

UNLV at WYOMING*

Saturday, January 21

BOISE STATE at NEW MEXICO*

UNLV at COLORADO STATE*

FRESNO STATE at NEVADA*

SAN DIEGO STATE at WYOMING*

UTAH STATE at SAN JOSÉ STATE*

Thursday, January 26

AIR FORCE at BOISE STATE*

COLORADO STATE at NEW MEXICO*

FRESNO STATE at SAN DIEGO STATE*

NEVADA at SAN JOSÉ STATE*

WYOMING at UTAH STATE*

Saturday, January 28

COLORADO STATE at AIR FORCE*

WYOMING at BOISE STATE*

NEVADA at UNLV*

NEW MEXICO at UTAH STATE*

SAN JOSÉ STATE at SAN DIEGO STATE*

Thursday, February 2

AIR FORCE at FRESNO STATE*

BOISE STATE at NEVADA*

UTAH STATE at COLORADO STATE*

UNLV at NEW MEXICO*

SAN JOSÉ STATE at WYOMING*

Saturday, February 4

UNLV at AIR FORCE*

BOISE STATE at FRESNO STATE*

WYOMING at COLORADO STATE*

NEVADA at UTAH STATE*

SAN DIEGO STATE at NEW MEXICO*

Thursday, February 9

NEW MEXICO at BOISE STATE*

COLORADO STATE at SAN JOSÉ STATE*

FRESNO STATE at UNLV*

SAN DIEGO STATE at NEVADA*

UTAH STATE at WYOMING*

Saturday, February 11

AIR FORCE at WYOMING*

UNLV at BOISE STATE*

COLORADO STATE at FRESNO STATE*

NEW MEXICO at NEVADA*

SAN DIEGO STATE at SAN JOSÉ STATE*

Thursday, February 16

BOISE STATE at AIR FORCE*

COLORADO STATE at SAN DIEGO STATE*

FRESNO STATE at UTAH STATE*

WYOMING at NEW MEXICO*

SAN JOSÉ STATE at UNLV*

Saturday, February 18

AIR FORCE at COLORADO STATE*

UTAH STATE at BOISE STATE*

NEVADA at FRESNO STATE*

SAN JOSÉ STATE at NEW MEXICO*

WYOMING at SAN DIEGO STATE*

Thursday, February 23

NEW MEXICO at AIR FORCE*

BOISE STATE at SAN JOSÉ STATE*

NEVADA at WYOMING*

UTAH STATE at UNLV*

Saturday, February 25

NEVADA at AIR FORCE*

COLORADO STATE at WYOMING*

FRESNO STATE at SAN JOSÉ STATE*

UTAH STATE at NEW MEXICO*

SAN DIEGO STATE at UNLV*