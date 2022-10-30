Mountain West Reveals 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Conference Teams
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – The Mountain West announced its 2022 Women’s soccer all-conference teams and individual award winners on Sunday afternoon ahead of the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Soccer Championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Wyoming senior midfielder Jamie Tatum was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, while San José State senior defender Jada Wilson was tabbed as the MW Defensive Player of the Year and teammate Bente Pernot was selected as the MW Newcomer of the Year. Wyoming head coach Colleen Corbin was voted as the MW Coach of the Year. The individual awards and All-Mountain West teams were selected by the league’s 12 head coaches.
Tatum is the third Cowgirl and first since 2014 to be named MW Offensive Player of the Year. The midfielder tied for the most goals in league play after recording five, including a conference-leading three game-winning goals. With five goals and four assists in MW action, Tatum led the league with 14 points.
For the seventh year in a row a defender has claimed MW Defensive Player of the Year honors as Wilson becomes the fourth Spartan in program history to earn the Honor and first since 2019. Wilson anchored a Spartans’ backline that registered six shutouts and allowed just seven goals in league play.
In her first season with the Spartans, Pernot became the second Spartan to earn MW Newcomer of the Year honors. The freshman posted six shutouts, recorded 36 saves and allowed just seven goals in over 956 minutes of action in goal.
In her second season with the Cowgirls, Corbin earned her first and Wyoming’s fourth MW Coach of the Year accolade. Corbin led the Cowgirls to a 6-3-2 Conference record and a share of the 2022 Mountain West regular-season title, just the second regular-season crown in program history.
In Sunday’s opening round, No. 4 Utah State plays No. 5 San Diego State at 4 pm MT, followed by No. 3 San José State vs. No. 6 Colorado College at 7 p.m. MT. The Winner of Sunday’s first match will take on top-seeded Wyoming at 4 pm MT on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the first of two semifinal matches. The other semifinal contest on Wednesday will pit No. 2 seed New Mexico against the Winner of Sunday’s No. 3 vs. No. 6 contest at 7 pm MT.
The winners of the semifinal matches will vie for the Conference Championship title on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Winner will be crowned the 2022 MW Women’s soccer Champions and Punch their ticket to the NCAA Women’s soccer tournament. For more information on the championship, visit the 2022 MW Women’s Soccer Championship Central page.
|2022 Postseason Superlative Awards
|OFFENSIVE PLAYER
OF THE YEAR
|DEFENSIVE PLAYER
OF THE YEAR
|NEWCOMER
OF THE YEAR
|COACH
OF THE YEAR
|Jamie Tatum, Sr., MF, Wyoming
|Jada Wilson, Sr., D, San José State
|Bente Pernot, Fr., GK, San José State
|Colleen Corbin, Wyoming
|2022 All-Mountain West First Team
|Name
|Class
|Position
|Team
|Genevieve Crenshaw
|Jr.
|GK
|Boise State
|Jocelyn Stephens
|Jr.
|D
|Boise State
|Liv Layton
|Sr.
|MF
|Colorado State
|Leilani Baker
|Sr.
|F
|New Mexico
|Jadyn Edwards
|Sr.
|MF
|New Mexico
|Karlee Maes
|Sr.
|D
|New Mexico
|Denise Castro
|So.
|MF
|San Diego State
|Emma Gaines-Ramos
|Jr.
|F
|San Diego State
|Jada Wilson
|Sr.
|D
|San Jose State
|Alyssa Bedard
|Jr.
|F
|Wyoming
|Jamie Tatum
|Sr.
|MF
|Wyoming
|2022 All-Mountain West Second Team
|Name
|Class
|Position
|Team
|Macie Nelson
|Sr.
|D
|Boise State
|Morgan Stone
|Sr.
|MF
|Boise State
|Dorian Goodwin
|Sr.
|F
|Boise State
|Shalom Prince
|Jr.
|F
|Colorado College
|Emily Rich
|So.
|F
|Nevada
|Kendal Stovall
|Sr.
|GK
|Nevada
|Jaelyn Hendren
|Sr.
|D
|New Mexico
|Kiera Utush
|Sr.
|D
|San Diego State
|Bella Flocchini
|So.
|F
|San Jose State
|Bente Pernot
|Fr.
|GK
|San Jose State
|Sabrina Weinman
|Sr.
|MF
|San Jose State
|Kaylie Chambers
|Fr.
|F
|Utah State
|Alex Day
|Jr.
|MF
|Utah State
|Kelsey Steed-Kaufusi
|Jr.
|D
|Utah State
|2022 All-Mountain West Newcomer Team
|Name
|Class
|Position
|Team
|Caeli Sherman
|Fr.
|F
|Air Force
|Hayden Wilsey
|Fr.
|F
|Boise State
|Shalom Prince
|Jr.
|F
|Colorado College
|Mia Massey
|Fr.
|MF
|Colorado State
|Alli Davis
|Fr.
|GK
|New Mexico
|Sophia Roberts
|Jr.
|F
|New Mexico
|Grace Goins
|Fr.
|D
|San Diego State
|Tatiana Cunningham
|Fr.
|MF
|San Jose State
|Bente Pernot
|Fr.
|GK
|San Jose State
|Kaylie Chambers
|Fr.
|F
|Utah State
|Alyssa Glover
|Fr.
|MF
|Wyoming