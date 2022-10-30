Mountain West Reveals 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Conference Teams

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – The Mountain West announced its 2022 Women’s soccer all-conference teams and individual award winners on Sunday afternoon ahead of the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Soccer Championship in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Wyoming senior midfielder Jamie Tatum was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, while San José State senior defender Jada Wilson was tabbed as the MW Defensive Player of the Year and teammate Bente Pernot was selected as the MW Newcomer of the Year. Wyoming head coach Colleen Corbin was voted as the MW Coach of the Year. The individual awards and All-Mountain West teams were selected by the league’s 12 head coaches.

Tatum is the third Cowgirl and first since 2014 to be named MW Offensive Player of the Year. The midfielder tied for the most goals in league play after recording five, including a conference-leading three game-winning goals. With five goals and four assists in MW action, Tatum led the league with 14 points.

For the seventh year in a row a defender has claimed MW Defensive Player of the Year honors as Wilson becomes the fourth Spartan in program history to earn the Honor and first since 2019. Wilson anchored a Spartans’ backline that registered six shutouts and allowed just seven goals in league play.

In her first season with the Spartans, Pernot became the second Spartan to earn MW Newcomer of the Year honors. The freshman posted six shutouts, recorded 36 saves and allowed just seven goals in over 956 minutes of action in goal.

In her second season with the Cowgirls, Corbin earned her first and Wyoming’s fourth MW Coach of the Year accolade. Corbin led the Cowgirls to a 6-3-2 Conference record and a share of the 2022 Mountain West regular-season title, just the second regular-season crown in program history.

In Sunday’s opening round, No. 4 Utah State plays No. 5 San Diego State at 4 pm MT, followed by No. 3 San José State vs. No. 6 Colorado College at 7 p.m. MT. The Winner of Sunday’s first match will take on top-seeded Wyoming at 4 pm MT on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the first of two semifinal matches. The other semifinal contest on Wednesday will pit No. 2 seed New Mexico against the Winner of Sunday’s No. 3 vs. No. 6 contest at 7 pm MT.

The winners of the semifinal matches will vie for the Conference Championship title on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Winner will be crowned the 2022 MW Women’s soccer Champions and Punch their ticket to the NCAA Women’s soccer tournament. For more information on the championship, visit the 2022 MW Women’s Soccer Championship Central page.

2022 Postseason Superlative Awards OFFENSIVE PLAYER

OF THE YEAR DEFENSIVE PLAYER

OF THE YEAR NEWCOMER

OF THE YEAR COACH

OF THE YEAR Jamie Tatum, Sr., MF, Wyoming Jada Wilson, Sr., D, San José State Bente Pernot, Fr., GK, San José State Colleen Corbin, Wyoming

2022 All-Mountain West First Team Name Class Position Team Genevieve Crenshaw Jr. GK Boise State Jocelyn Stephens Jr. D Boise State Liv Layton Sr. MF Colorado State Leilani Baker Sr. F New Mexico Jadyn Edwards Sr. MF New Mexico Karlee Maes Sr. D New Mexico Denise Castro So. MF San Diego State Emma Gaines-Ramos Jr. F San Diego State Jada Wilson Sr. D San Jose State Alyssa Bedard Jr. F Wyoming Jamie Tatum Sr. MF Wyoming

2022 All-Mountain West Second Team Name Class Position Team Macie Nelson Sr. D Boise State Morgan Stone Sr. MF Boise State Dorian Goodwin Sr. F Boise State Shalom Prince Jr. F Colorado College Emily Rich So. F Nevada Kendal Stovall Sr. GK Nevada Jaelyn Hendren Sr. D New Mexico Kiera Utush Sr. D San Diego State Bella Flocchini So. F San Jose State Bente Pernot Fr. GK San Jose State Sabrina Weinman Sr. MF San Jose State Kaylie Chambers Fr. F Utah State Alex Day Jr. MF Utah State Kelsey Steed-Kaufusi Jr. D Utah State