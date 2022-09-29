Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson leaves having achieved CFP expansion goal

On Sept. 8, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson sat in a conference room in the Grand Hyatt Hotel at DFW Airport, staring at the pictures coming into his phone.

Commissioners gathered to work on College Football Playoff issues in this room so often in the past couple of years that he’d lost track of how many times they met. Some referred to these meetings as Groundhog Day. This time was a little different. The university Presidents and Chancellors who make up the CFP’s Board of Managers had passed the CFP expansion six days prior. The model Thompson helped create as part of a four-person working group would be implemented in the coming years. It was up to Thompson and the rest of the Commissioners to figure out the details. That meant more meetings.

While Thompson sat in yet another CFP meeting in the bowels of a hotel, his 24-year-old daughter Emma sent him photos of salmon she had just caught on a fishing trip in Alaska.

“What’s wrong with this picture?” Thompson thought. “I’ve never been to Alaska, let alone a 10-day fishing trip. She’s 24. I need to get a life.”

The 66-year-old Thompson has seen it all over 42 years in college sports. He was 30 when he first became a conference commissioner, and he’s currently the longest-tenured commissioner in the Football Bowl Subdivision, leading the Mountain West since it was formed in 1998. That’s a longer tenure than any active FBS Athletic director, any FBS head Coach and all but four Division I men’s basketball coaches. He’s one of just two people to serve twice on the NCAA men’s basketball selection committee.

His push for a large playoff field spans more than a decade. He once testified about the BCS and a playoff in front of Congress. So earlier this month, with that goal finally reached, they