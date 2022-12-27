Mountain West Basketball Preview: Part One

Mountain West Preview: Part One

Another basketball season is upon us, and the Mountain West looks like one of the premier conferences. Boise State won it last year, but they lost a lot and needed to win many close games to get there. From one of the best teams in the nation, to a team built from transfers to one of the most exciting duos in college basketball, the Mountain West has a ton of story lines forming this season. Here is your comprehensive preview of each team in the conference.

This will be a worst to first ranking considering Kenpom rankings, AP poll, Preseason ranking and injuries.

Fresno State

Fresno State fans claim their team is heading towards purgatory, which is the worst state a team can be in. Not good enough to make a legit run at a championship, but not bad enough to insinuate change from the top. In 2018, Justin Hutson took over and led the Bulldogs to a 13-5 conference record. Since that season, they have been stuck in the 7-9 conference win range. This range isn’t optimal and if they have another mediocre season, Hutson could be gone. Losing Orlando Robinson this past off season will make things difficult for Hutson. Robinson was one of the best players in the nation. Without him, someone will need to step up. They have struggled in their non-conference schedule, looking like the worst Mountain West teams. Their 4-7 record is worst in the conference by a considerable margin, and they haven’t found a go-to guy yet.

Key Players

Isaiah Hill is this team’s only returning double-digit scorer. Hill is in prime position to take over as this team’s “go-to” guy with Robinson leaving. If Hill doesn’t become an elite scorer, he still has the play making ability to make a difference on both ends.

Isaac Moore has played on three college basketball teams, and hasn’t been able to stay at one for more than a season. Throughout all of this change, he has consistently improved his game and was a double-digit scorer in the Big East last year. One has to wonder how good he could be if he could find a home. Fresno State is far from where Moore has played in the past, so something must have stuck out. If Moore can find his footing, the Mountain West might’ve gotten a gem in the portal. In non-conference play, he leads the team in points per game, but it’s only with 11.7.

Fresno State got one of the best players in this class and highest Recruit in school history when Joseph Hunter decided to stay home and play for Fresno State. He’s being highlighted by national media as a “can’t miss” level prospect. Sadly, he’s going to miss his entire freshman season due to a surgery he’s having on his thumb. Although they won’t be playing this year, they could tear up the conference in the coming years.

Anthony Holland will have to step up big time if Fresno State wants to cut down the nets in March. Last season was a positive improvement that showed that he can score, but this season he’s showing some statistical regression. If Fresno State wants to make a run for the conference title, they will need Holland to step up.

The rest of the team has a good amount of role players. Eduardo Andre is a big man transferring in from Nebraska and will most likely see playing time as a big man. Leonardo Colimerio is one of the most versatile players in the entire conference. The 6’7 guard from Brazil can guard any position on the court and provides instant mismatches on both ends.

Final Outlook

This season for Fresno State is a Pivotal one. Will they sink without Robinson? Will they finally break out of the midpack of the Mountain West? Does recruiting the best prospect in school history buy Hutson another year if they struggle? These are just the basic questions. There is no doubt that this season will shape the future of the program one way or another.

San Jose State

The Spartans are currently facing the longest drought without making the NCAA tournament, in the Mountain West. Since 1996 they haven’t been to the dance, and it didn’t look like they are heading towards a spot anytime soon. Last season, this team finished 8-23, in what was a year to forget. Tim Miles is heading into his second year as head coach, with the expectations being low, not much is expected from Miles and any progression forward will be a win. Miles knew from day one that this was going to be tough, he inherited a team that has a losing record to everyone in the conference and struggles to get local players to commit to their school. All that being said, they have had a Cinderella start to the season. This season, they have already won more games than they did all of last year and are one of the most surprising teams in the conference.

Key Players

2021 leading scorer Omari Moore decided to return to school, this is the most positive thing to happen to this program all year. Moore led the team in nearly every statistical category as a sophomore, and there is no one on this roster that can replace his production. Expectations for Omari Moore are high. It wouldn’t shock anyone if he single-handedly led the Spartans to a couple of conference wins like he did last year. Moore is currently the only double-digit scorer and is in prime position to potentially win player of the year in the entire Mountain West.

Tim Miles knows if he wants to compete in this conference he will have to be active in the transfer Portal and that’s what he did when he brought Sage Tolbert in. As a junior at Temple, Tolbert didn’t light up the stat sheets as a scorer, but provided a ton of value on the boards. Tolbert leads the team in rebounding, but has also blossomed as a scorer. He’s averaging nearly 10 points a game and has become a reliable source of production inside the paint. Expectations were that Tolbert would become one of the best rebounders in the conference, and he has matched that and exceeded.

Tibet Gorener might be the most interesting player in the Mountain West. He is a 6’8 forward from Istanbul, who has shown the ability to stretch the court and be efficient from three. Gorener will only be a sophomore, so the expectations are still low, but he has a skill set that can dominate the conference if he can refine it.

The rest of the roster has some intriguing pieces, like Trey Andersonwho transfers in from South Carolina and still has three years of eligibility left. Ibrahima Diallo is a 7-footer who is an Anchor on defense and has quietly improved his offense every single year. One of the most hyped players in their lineup was Alvaro Cardenas, who was one of the most impressive freshmen in the mountain west last season and is currently averaging nine points a game.

Final Outlook

It’s important to remember that this team may not be the team their record says they are. They haven’t had to deal with many injuries, and their schedule up to this point has been pretty weak. That being said, this season is already a win, and it looks like they will be more competitive than anyone thought in conference play.

Air Force

Being ranked 9th going into conference play may seem like a travesty and a failure for Air Force, but it’s still super impressive. Being somewhat competitive in a good conference while having tight restrictions and basically no ability to get transfers needs to be celebrated. Joe Scottwho is currently in his second stint at Air Force, has created a positive culture and has created a team that you don’t want to run into.

Key Players

Jake Heidbreder is an easy contender for breakout player in the conference. Joe Scott has stated how much he loves this kid, and everyone saw why. As a true freshman, he was second on the team in scoring and always had a knack for hitting a big three. Heidbreder will be Entering conference play as one of the scoring leaders and can lead Air Force to some upset victories. With AJ Walker graduating, there is a lot of volume on the table, and it’s easy to see a world where Heidbreder becomes one of the conference’s top scorers.

Second to Heidbreder is freshman Corbin Green, who has come out of essentially no where and has been a force. In his first season, he is averaging over 10 points a game on nearly 60% shooting. He can score and is a perfect fit on defense and has made this team’s ceiling alot higher, especially in the future.

Lucas Moerman provides this team with serious height and a legit rim protector. Moerman was born in Colorado Springs, and it shocked many when he committed to the local Air Force Academy. Moerman has shown the ability to dominate the boards and can stretch the defense out and hit a three.

Last season, the unsung hero for Air Force was Ethan Taylor, who was a playmaker all season long. Taylor, as a freshman, set the school record for assists in a game and even had the first triple double in program history. Taylor is the glue that keeps this group playing at a high level and with him, they are more efficient.

Final Outlook

Air Force is always an interesting team to predict. While they don’t have the amount of talent that other teams have, they play a unique style of basketball and are a team no one wants to play. Expect Air Force to Steal a couple of conference wins or even make a run in the tournament.