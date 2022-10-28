Mountain West Announces 2022 Women’s Soccer Championship Bracket

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The bracket is set for the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Soccer Championship, which kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the UNM Soccer Complex in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The six-team, single-elimination tournament will feature two matches on Sunday, Oct. 30, and Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 4 pm MT and 7 pm MT with the Championship game being played on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 pm MT. All five matches will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network. Live stats for each match will also be available on the 2022 MW Women’s Soccer Championship Central page.

With a 6-3-2 Conference record, Wyoming earned a share of the Mountain West regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in the MW tournament for the first time in program history. The Cowgirls are making their 18th MW tournament appearance and first since 2018.

New Mexico claimed a share of the regular-season title in 2022 and have won at least a share of the last three regular-season crowns. With a 5-1-5 mark in Conference action, the Lobos are the No. 2 seed in the MW tournament. UNM is making its 21st appearance, including each of the last five Conference postseason tournaments.

San José State earned a share of the 2022 MW regular-season title and enters the Conference postseason tournament as the No. 3 seed after posting a 6-3-2 mark in league play. The Spartans are making their sixth MW tournament appearance in program history and first since 2019.

This marks the first time since 2018 that the Mountain West has had tri-regular-season champions.

Earning its fifth MW Championship appearance in program history, Utah State is the No. 4 seed after concluding the regular season with a 5-3-3 mark in Conference play. The Aggies are the fourth seed for the third time and won the tiebreaker over San Diego State.

Making its third-straight MW tournament appearance, San Diego State is the No. 5 seed in the 2022 championship. The Aztecs secured their 22nd MW postseason berth in program history and concluded the regular season with a 5-3-3 league record.

Colorado College earned its first MW tournament berth since 2018 and will be the No. 6 seed after registering a 4-3-4 mark in Conference action. The Tigers won the tiebreaker over Boise State to claim the final MW postseason berth. Colorado College is making its fourth postseason appearance.

In Sunday’s opening round, No. 4 Utah State plays No. 5 San Diego State at 4 pm MT, followed by No. 3 San José State vs. No. 6 Colorado College at 7 p.m. MT. The Winner of Sunday’s first match will take on top-seeded Wyoming at 4 pm MT on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the first of two semifinal matches. The other semifinal contest on Wednesday will pit No. 2 seed New Mexico against the Winner of Sunday’s No. 3 vs. No. 6 contest at 7 pm MT.

The winners of the semifinal matches will vie for the Conference Championship title on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Winner will be crowned the 2022 MW Women’s soccer Champions and Punch their ticket to the NCAA Women’s soccer tournament.