Mountain West Announces 2022 Football All-Conference Teams and Individual Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced today its 2022 All-Conference football teams and individual award winners, as chosen by the 12 head coaches and a select media panel. Air Force senior running back Brad Roberts has been honored as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, while San José State junior defensive lineman William Fehoko was named the MW Defensive Player of the Year. San Diego State senior punter/place kicker Jack Browning earned MW Special Teams Player of the Year and Boise State quarterback Taylen Green has been selected as the MW Freshman of the Year. Andy Avalos of Boise State is the MW Coach of the Year.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – BRAD ROBERTS, SENIOR, RB, AIR FORCE

First Air Force player to win Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year award since Chad Hall in 2007 and just the third all-time.

First running back to win the award since 2017 and just the eighth time in league history.

Finished the regular season ranked top-10 nationally in total rushing yards (3 rd ; 1,612), rushing yards per game (5th th ; 134.3) and rushing touchdowns (10 th ; 15).

; 1,612), rushing yards per game (5th ; 134.3) and rushing touchdowns (10 ; 15). Rushed for at least 100 yards in 10 games in 2022, tied for third-most in a single season in MW history.

The 1,612 rushing yards are the most in a single season in program history and 12th th -most in league history.

-most in league history. Earned MW Offensive Player of the Week honors three times in 2022.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – VILIAMI FEHOKO, JUNIOR, DL, SAN JOSÉ STATE

Second San José State player to earn the MW Defensive Player of the Year Honor in the last three seasons.

Just the seventh defensive lineman to earn the distinction.

Leads the Conference with 18.5 tackles for loss and tied for second with nine sacks.

The 18.5 tackles for loss are tied for sixth-most nationally.

Completed the regular season with 65 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Named MW Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 31.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – JACK BROWNING, SENIOR, P/PK, SAN DIEGO STATE

San Diego State has earned Special Teams Player of the Year honors in five of the last eight years.

Handles place-kicking, punting and kickoff duties for the Aztecs.

Finished the regular season ranked top-10 nationally in punts inside the 20-yard line (T4 th ; 28), net punting (6 th ; 42.7) and punt average (8 th ; 46.0).

; 28), net punting (6 ; 42.7) and punt average (8 ; 46.0). Was 17-of-21 on field goal attempts with six multi-field goal games.

A perfect 28-of-28 on PATs.

Named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week twice this season.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – TAYLEN GREEN, QB, BOISE STATE

Third Boise State player to earn the MW Freshman of the Year honor, joining George Holani (2019) and Brett Rypien (2015).

Becomes just the sixth quarterback to earn the award.

Ranks fourth among FBS freshmen in passing touchdowns (12) and fifth in passing yards per game (157.3) and total passing yards (1,730).

The 1,730 passing yards Ranks sixth in the Mountain West in 2022.

Named MW Offensive Player of the Week on two occasions and MW Freshman of the Week four times.

On the ground, rushed for 437 yards and eight touchdowns.

The eight touchdowns are tied for eighth-most in the MW this season.

Amongst FBS freshmen quarterbacks, the 437 rushing yards are third-most.

COACH OF THE YEAR – ANDY AVALOS, BOISE STATE

First career Mountain West Coach of the Year honor.

First Boise State head coach to earn the honor.

Led the Broncos to a 9-3 regular season, including an 8-0 mark in MW action, and an appearance in the MW Football Championship Game.

One of just six FBS teams with unblemished records in conference play.

In 2022, Boise State has defeated four teams with at least seven victories.

After opening the season 2-2, rattled off victories in seven of the last eight games.

The Broncos’ defense finished the regular season ranked seventh nationally, allowing just 284.6 yards per game.

2022 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Jake Haener, Sr., Fresno State

WR – Tory Horton, Jr., Colorado State

WR – Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Sr., Fresno State

WR – Elijah Cooks, Sr., San José State

RB – Brad Roberts, Sr., Air Force*

RB – Jordan Mims, Sr., Fresno State

TE – Caleb Phillips, Sr., Hawai’i

OL – Isaac Cochran, Sr., Air Force

OL – John Ojukwu, Sr., Boise State*

OL – Ilm Manning, Sr., Hawai’i

OL – Alama Uluave, Sr., San Diego State

OL – Alfred Edwards, Sr., Utah State

PK – John Hoyland, So., Wyoming

KR – Jordan Byrd, Sr., San Diego State*

DEFENSE

DL – David Perales, Sr., Fresno State

DL – Jonah Tavai, Sr., San Diego State

DL – Viliami Fehoko, Sr., San José State**

DL – Cade Hall, Sr., San José State*

LB – Caden McDonald, Sr., San Diego State**

LB – Kyle Harmon, Sr., San José State**

LB – Austin Ajiake, Sr., UNLV

LB – Easton Gibbs, So., Wyoming

DB – JL Skinner, Sr., Boise State

DB – Jack Howell, So., Colorado State

DB – Bentley Sanders, Sr., Nevada

DB – Patrick McMorris, Sr., San Diego State*

P – Jack Browning, Sr., San Diego State

PR – Jordan Byrd, Sr., San Diego State

*Two-Time First-Team Selection | **Three-Time First-Team Selection

2022 ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Chevan Cordeiro, Jr., San José State

WR – Nikko Remigio, Sr., Fresno State

WR – Tyrell Shavers, Sr., San Diego State

WR – Brian Cobbs, Sr., Utah State

RB – George Holani, Jr., Boise State

RB – Calvin Tyler, Jr., Sr., Utah State

TE – Mark Redman, Jr., San Diego State

OL – Everett Smalley, Jr., Air Force

OL – Cade Beresford, Sr., Boise State

OL – Bula Schmidt, Sr., Fresno State

OL – Micah Vanterpool, Sr., Hawai’i

OL – Cade Bennett, So., San Diego State

PK – Daniel Gutierrez, Sr., UNLV

KR – Christian Washington, Fr., New Mexico

DEFENSE

DL – Scott Matlock, Sr., Boise State*

DL – Mohamed Kamara, Sr., Colorado State

DL – Dom Peterson, Sr., Nevada*

DL – Adam Plant, Jr., Sr., UNLV

LB – Vince Sanford, Sr., Air Force*

LB – Ezekiel Noa, Sr., Boise State

LB – DJ Schramm, Sr., Boise State

LB – Michael Shawcroft, Sr., San Diego State

DB – Trey Taylor, Jr., Air Force

DB – Evan Williams, Sr., Fresno State

DB – AJ Haulcy, Fr., New Mexico

DB – Ike Larsen, Fr., Utah State

P – Aaron Rodriguez, Jr., New Mexico

PR – Nikko Remigio, Sr., Fresno State

*Two-Time Second-Team Selection | ** Three-Time Second-Team Selection