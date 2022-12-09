Mountain Valley Rec Basketball – Lewiston Sun Journal

RUMFORD — The Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League opened up the 2022/23 season on Sunday, Dec 4 with 4 games and 8 teams participating, up 1 team from last, and in its 32nd year of organization. Last year’s surprise champions, State Farm Insurance (formally Bessey Designs) of Franklin County area did not form this year. However, several new teams emerged.

The Gaia Dubs of Farmington are the newest entry and split off from the Cannatopia Runners, who will be back again and retooled. In addition, Clean Cut Painting of Bethel has organized from the former Bethel Bobcat team of previous years and with some new players. Other returning teams are Jay, Hotel Rumford, Archies Inc. of Mexicio, Smart Care PT of Dixfield and MTK and Sons (formerly The Thunder) of The River Valley area.

At Mountain Valley High School, The Hotel started off the season beating Archies, Inc, 69-61. Tom Danylik led the winners with 26 points. Eric Canwell had 19 and Kalen Chase 10. Archies’ Kendal Bonsel had 23 points and Eric Berry had 13. The Cannatopia Runners hit the win column with a solid 88-65 win over MTK and Sons. Jevin Smith had 19 points, Robbie Babb 16 and Cam Wood and Albert Smith 12 each. MTK was paced by Mike Pare with 14 points, Cooper Davis 13 and Meteo Lapointe 12.

At Mountain Valley Middle School, Smart Care PT outlasted a stubborn Jay team, 64-56. Ben Holmes was top scorer with 21 points, Tyler Chaisson has 11 and Nick St Germain 10. Jay was led by Captain Levi Armandi with 23 points (7 threes), Jake Turner 15 and Steve Dorr 11. Then, Clean Cut Painting overtook Gaia Dubs 92-85. Scoring leaders for Clean Cut were Malik Farley with 30 points, Will Bean 20, Draven Finnegan 15 and Matt Newell 12. Gaia’a top performers were Hunter Meeks 21 points, Brandon Mitchell 20, Deegan Libby 18 (4 threes) and Drew Bates 10 .

