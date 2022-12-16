Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League

AREA — The second week of the Mountain Valley Rec Basketball Season was completed on 12/11/22 with Hotel Rumford and Clean Cut Painting remaining undefeated at 2-0. There are several teams that haven’t cracked the win column yet.

The Hotel Rumford pounded Jay (0-2), 103-63. The Hotel was hot from behind the arc all game and easily outran their opponents. JT Taylor led with 31 points (7 threes), Calen Chase has 22 (3 threes), Tom Danylik 21 and Matt McCarthy 6 threes, 18 points. Jay was paced by Steve Dorr with 26 points (4 threes), Jake Turner 16 (3 threes) and Juan Acromartie 10. The Gaia Dubs hit the win column (1-1) beating MTK and Sons (0-2), 84- 72. Gaia got 31 points from Hunter Meeks, Drew Bates 26, Degan Libby 15 (3 threes) and Brandon Mitchell 10. MTK high scorers were Cooper Davis with 35 and Mike Pare with 20.

In other action, Archies, Inc (1-1) beat Cannatopia Runners (1-1) in a good game, 79-67. Archies was also hot from deep. Nate Carson led with 28 points (5 threes), Glen Dubois 22 (6 threes) and Joe Gaudreau 11 (3 threes). Cannatopia high men were Cam Wood with 20 points and Eric Gemelli 15. Then Clean Cut Painting bested Smartcare PT (1-1), 85-73. Smart Care has been without top scorer Cody St Germain so far this year. Malik Farly paced Clean Cut with 27 points, Will Bean 21 and Draven Finnegan 14 (3 threes). Smart Care top scorers were Jeremy St Germain 24 points (5 threes) and Ben Holmes 17.

