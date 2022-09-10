Mountain Mama: Mastodon Men’s Golf Heads to West Virginia for Marshall Invitational

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s golf team will travel to West Virginia to play in the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational on Monday and Tuesday (Sept. 12-13).

Event: Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational

Host: Marshall

When: September 12-13 | 36 holes on Friday, 18 holes on Saturday

Where: Huntington, W.Va.

Course: Guyana Golf and Country Club

Par: 71

Yardage: 6,523

Format: Play five, take four

Live Results: Link

Competing Teams

Appalachian State, Bellarmine, Belmont, Butler, Central Michigan, Cleveland State, Dayton, Eastern Michigan, Longwood, Marshall, Morehead State, Mount St. Mary’s, Northern Kentucky, Purdue Fort Wayne, Youngstown State.

Guyana Golf and Country Club

Welcome to Guyana Golf & Country Club. Whether you are looking for unhurried golf on an Immaculate Canvas or gracious dining with Spectacular food, the Guyanese experience is sure to wow you. Founded in 1922, Guyan Golf & Country Club continues to follow the grandest of traditions of private clubs, offering full-service amenities and activities for all ages.

Mastodon Lineup

Kasey Lilly , Hunter Mefford , Burke Pitz , Nick Holder and Jadden Ousley will compete for the team score. Reece Compton will play as an individual.

I Like This Course!

Last season at the Guyan Golf and Country Club, Kasey Lilly broke the Purdue Fort Wayne 18-hole scoring record by shooting a 7-under 64. It was the best round of the entire tournament, and featured 12 pars, five birdies and an eagle.

A Litany of Lilly

Kasey Lilly holds all of the primary records in Purdue Fort Wayne men’s golf history. In his career, he also has 11 top-10’s, seven top-5’s, and has won two tournaments: the Tom Tontimonia Invitational and the Benbow Invitational.

Career Scoring Average: 72.74 (2019-22)

Career Winning Percentage: .789 (2019-22)

Season Scoring Average: 71.9 (2021-22)

Season Winning Percentage: .858 (2020-21)

18-Hole Record: 64 – Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational (9/14/21)

36-Hole Record: 135 – Earl Yestingmeier Invitational (9/17/21)

54-Hole Record: 204 – Earl Yestingmeier Invitational (9/18/21)

Benbow Blessings

The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s Squad won the Benbow Invitational on March 8, 2022, getting an individual win from Kasey Lilly as well. Lilly shot a 72-68-140, leading the team to a 293-282-575. It was the seventh individual Trophy that a Mastodon has won in program history, and the Mastodons’ fourth team championship.

Last Time Out

The Mastodons tied for 13th at the Earl Yestingmeier Invite on September 3.

Coming Up

Purdue Fort Wayne will travel to Chesterton, Indiana to play in the Valpo Fall Invitational.



~Feel the Rumble~