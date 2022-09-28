Mount Women’s Soccer Falls to Fairfield, 2-1

Next Game: Canisius 10/1/2022 | 1:00 PM October 01 (Sat) / 1:00 PM Canisius History

Emmitsburg, Md. (September 28, 2022)–Mount St. Mary’s fell to visiting Fairfield, 2-1, on a Windy afternoon at Waldron Family Stadium on campus. Sophomore goalkeeper Drew Camp made a career-high 11 saves while Dear Bell scored her first goal of the season on a penalty kick. With the loss, the Mountaineer fell to 1-3-5 overall and 0-2-1 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The Stags (8-2-0, 3-0-0 MAAC) won the toss and had the wind advantage in the first half. Fairfield took full advantage of the wind, peppering Camp with 20 shots in the opening half while taking a 2-0 lead at the break. The first goal came in the 11th minute when Elle Scott banged home a rebound of a Hannah Vogt shot for the early 1-0 advantage. Scott’s goal completed a flurry of four shots that had two blocked, one stopped by Camp, and the goal off the rebound. Fairfield added to the lead in the 15th minute when Maddie Mills was able to bend a corner kick directly into the goal for her fourth goal of the year.

The Mountaineers fought back in the second half as play was pretty even in the final 45 minutes. The Mount held a 5-to-4 edge in shots on goal in the second half and finally broke through on the scoreboard in the 84th minute. Madison Bee Drew drew a penalty kick with 6:52 remaining in the game, and Bell calmly buried the goal to the right for her first score of the season. The Mount was unable to get another shot the rest of the way as Fairfield was able to run out the clock.

Fairfield held a 31-to-8 final tally in shots in the game and a 9-to-2 edge in corner kicks. Camp made 11 saves in the game while Katie Wright made five stops for the Stags.

Mount St. Mary’s returns to action on Saturday, October 1, with a home game against Canisius. Kick-off is slated for 1:00 pm