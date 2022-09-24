Mount Women’s Soccer Edged by Iona on Late Goal

New Rochelle, NY (September 24, 2022)–Mount St. Mary’s suffered its first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference loss when Iona scored in the 86th minute for a 2-1 win on Saturday afternoon. Freshman Amani Green collected her first collegiate goal for the Mountaineers in the loss.

In an evenly played first half, it was the Gaels who struck first when Sofia Banegas found the back of the net in the 20th minute. The Mountaineers (1-2-5, 0-1-1 MAAC) fought back with Green scoring the tying goal in the 39th minute. Senior Dear Bell took a corner kick and lofted the ball to the middle of the penalty area where Green fired home the shot to the upper part of the net.

The score remained tied until the final five minutes when Iona (6-2-1, 1-1-0 MAAC) was able to secure the win on a Samantha Hogan goal. Hogan took the ball near the top of the left side of the box, cut to the middle, and fired a perfect shot to the upper right corner for the winning marker.

The Mount held a 15-to-12 edge in shots in the game, but Iona had a 9-to-6 edge in shots on goal. Mount keeper Drew Camp made seven saves in the game.

Mount St. Mary’s is back in action on Wednesday, September 28, when Fairfield visits the Mount’s Waldron Family Stadium for a 4:00 pm matchup.