Mount Women’s Golf Set for Fall Season Finale

JEL Outer Banks Intercollegiate

Kitty Hawk, NC – Duck Woods Country Club

Saturday, October 8 – Sunday, October 9

Emmitsburg, Md. (October 4, 2022) – The Mountaineers showed strength in day one of the Navy fall Invitational, placing fourth. They finished the tournament in ninth as a few holes didn’t go the Mountaineers’ way, finishing with a team score of 641 (+65). Naomi Yacyshen was among the top competitors, finishing sixth on the leaderboards with a final score of 152 (+8). Sophomore Erika Cui finished tied for 30th with a score of 163 (+19), while freshman Jennifer Sorkin finished tied for 37th with a score of 163 (+19). Freshman Mackenzie Knaub finished tied for 47th with a score of 164 (+20), while freshman Chloe Sipe finished tied for 59th with a score of 167 (+23). Graduate student Michail Cheung finished in 80th with a score of 180 (+36), while freshman Allie Sexton finished in 88th place with a score of 198 (+54).

The Mountaineers test their prowess in the season finale at the JEL Outer Banks Women’s Intercollegiate.

