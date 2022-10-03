Mount Vernon Women’s Volleyball Stunts No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan

VSN (admin) Published Sunday, October 02, 2022 – 06:30 PM





MOUNT VERNON, Ohio. – The Mount Vernon Nazarene University Women’s volleyball team (19-4, 6-4 CL) took down No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan University (14-5, 7-3 CL) in five sets on Saturday evening, October 1 in Ariel Arena.

Things were not looking good for Coach Kendra Mosher’s women after the visitors from Marion, Indiana won the first two sets of the day by scores of 25-20 and 25-19, respectively. However, the Lady Cougars were resilient and fought back to even things up at two sets-a-piece with scores of 25-22 and 25-23 in the third and fourth sets. Then in the fifth and final set, MVNU clinched the win by beating the Wildcats 17-15, completing the reverse sweep against a top-ranked Crossroads League foe. The win is MVNU’s first over IWU since the 2015-16 season.

Inside the Box Score

The Lady Cougars were offensively paced by Seniors Ashley Stumperth (16 kills, nine digs) and Erica Gasser (15 kills, four blocks). Abbey Niemesh added 14 kills.

Paige Brenner shone bright in the win against the Wildcats as she compiled 49 assists, 12 digs, and added four kills of her own on the day.

Reagan Nuss (16 digs) and Jaelyn Tang (14 digs) each contributed with seven kills and put in solid defensive performances.

Molly Galaszewski had 26 digs and added four assists.

What’s Next

The Lady Cougars are back in action on Wednesday, October 5 as they travel to No.17 Marian University in Indianapolis, Indiana to face off with the Knights. First serve is scheduled for 7:00pm.

