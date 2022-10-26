Mount Union men’s basketball team ranked by D3hoops.com

Mount Union is ranked No. 7 in the D3hoops.com men’s basketball preseason Top 25.

The Purple Raiders, who finished 23-5 last season and were selected for the NCAA Division III tournament, are expected to return many of their top players from last season.

Coach Mike Fuline begins his 12thth season at Mount Union with a record of 194-95, including 72-14 over the last three full seasons. The Purple Raiders’ 2020-21 season was limited to 12 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mount Union has won three Ohio Athletic Conference regular season championships and two OAC tournament titles, and played in three NCAA tournaments in Fuline’s tenure.

The Purple Raiders are expected to return junior forward Christian Parker (GlenOak), who led the team with 19.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season, as well as at least three other players who were double figure scorers in 2021-22.

