Mount Union arts nets $30,000 grant

The University of Mount Union’s Department of Visual Arts and Media was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from the Mary Renkert Wendling Foundation.

The grant will support the art and media programs within the department by aiding in the purchasing of new equipment to allow students the opportunity for more hands-on learning.

“Part of the grant will fund an update to the camera and studio equipment used by media majors to produce content while learning professional practices in their field,” said Dr. Adelina Cooper, associate professor and chair of the Department of Visual Arts and Media. “The other part of the grant is needed to update and replace the spray booth used by art majors. This updated equipment will help keep students safe while working with a wide variety of chemicals and paints.”

