Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Soccer Battles Canisius to Scoreless Draw

Emmitsburg, Md. (October 1, 2022)– Drew Camp made eight saves as the Mount St. Mary’s Women’s soccer team battled to a scoreless draw with visiting Canisius on a windy and wet day at Waldron Family Stadium on campus. With the draw, the Mount is now 1-3-6 overall this season and 0-2-2 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

After the scoreless first half, Canisius (3-3-5, 1-1-2 MAAC) came out strong in the second half, hitting the cross bar and then forcing Camp to make a stop on the rebound. The Mountaineers were able to regroup and made a strong push over the final 20 minutes. The Mount held a 5-to-1 shot advantage over that span with Dear Bell having the best opportunity in the 87th minute. Bell sent a long free kick towards the goal, but the shot went just a little high.

Canisius outshot the Mount, 12-to-8, in the game, including an 8-0 margin in shots on goal. Camp made eight saves to post her second career shutout while Canisius goalkeeper Jessica Jones did not record a save in the contest. The Mountaineers had a 3-to-1 edge in corner kicks. Bell had a team-high three shots while Tiani Fonoti led Canisius with five shot attempts.

The Mountaineers return to the pitch on Wednesday, October 5, with a 3:00 pm Matchup at Saint Peter’s.