Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball Welcomes Navy for Home Opener

MOUNT ST. MARY’S at NAVY

Saturday, November 19th | 1 p.m

Emmitsburg, Md. | Knott Arena

GAME NOTES (MSM) | WATCH | LIVE STATS

EMMITSBURG, Md. (November 18, 2022) – For the 49th time and program history and the 36th time at Knott Arena, Mount St. Mary’s Women’s basketball begins its home schedule Saturday with a Matinee against the Navy Midshipmen.

MOUNT UPDATE

Facing a grueling three-game stretch to start the season, Mount St. Mary’s dropped a pair of contests to top-15 teams North Carolina State and Virginia Tech, with a defeat against Atlantic-10 competitor Richmond wedged in.

Guards Michaela Harrison and Natalie Villaflor are tied for the team lead in scoring with 11 points per game per person. Forward Isabella Hunt leads in most other categories, including rebounding (4.3 per game), assists (8) and steals (7).

Knott Arena has been the home court for the Mount in 1987. In the previous 35 openers, the team holds a 22-13 record and are riding a six-game win streak dating back to 2016. Victories in that span include Morgan State, Loyola , Washington College, Frostburg State, UMBC and Valley Forge.

SCOUTING NAVY

Like the Mountaineers, Navy is looking to reverse an 0-3 start, taking defeats at William & Mary, Air Force and Albany. Tim Taylor is in his third season Guiding the Midshipmen and attempts to improve on a 10-21 mark from 2021-22.

Sydne Watts is Maren Louridas average double figures for the team, with Watts leading at 13.7 points per game. Kate Samson is the team’s leading rebounder at six a contest, and also their most efficient shooter early on with 10 attempts or more.

THE ALL-TIME SERIES

Saturday marks the 29thth meeting between the Mountaineers and Midshipmen, with the Mount holding a 19-9 advantage. The Division I era is closer, but the Mount also holds a 5-4 edge there too. Navy won the most recent meeting in 2013 by a 63-55 score. Sydney Henderson, Jessie Kaufman, and Ashley Christie earned 11 points each in the game.

Home openers also see Navy as a frequent enemy. This is the fourth time the Midshipmen are the opposing team for an opener at Knott Arena. The Mount won all three of those meetings, first in 1991, followed by 2005 and 2011.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mount St. Mary’s heads to Cornell for a Monday (Nov. 21) evening matchup.