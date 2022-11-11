Mount St. Mary’s Women’s Basketball Falls to Richmond

Next Game: at North Carolina State 11/13/2022 | 2 p.m Nov. 13 (Sun) / 2 pm at North Carolina State

RICHMOND, Va. (November 10, 2022) – In their second contest of the 2022-23 season, Mount St. Mary’s Women’s basketball lost to the Richmond Spiders by an 87-44 final.

Natalie Villaflor contributed a career-high of four assists, going along with nine points and three rebounds. Michaela Harrison led in points for the second straight game with 12, and Already Raflo added eight points with three rebounds, two assists and a pair of blocks.

As a team the Mount shot 32 percent from the field. Fouls were less of an issue than the opener at Virginia Tech, but once again the team landed 21 infractions to Richmond’s nine.

The Spiders had four players reach double figures, led by Addie Budnik with 16.

First quarter action looked promising at the outset. Villaflor started the scoring with a triple, followed by second chance offerings from Harrison and Raflo. The Mountaineers held brief leads which culminated at 8-5. Grace Townsend’s layup at 10-8 Flipped the lead to Richmond for good. Jasmine Lindsay-Huskey registered a Trey to cut the deficit to 12-11, but the Spiders countered with 13 unanswered to finish the period.

Villaflor again kicked off the scoring in the second quarter, but Siobahn Ryan countered for a triple for Richmond as the Spiders continued to pull away. The home side led by 23 at half, expanding that to 30 points early in the third and 40 early in the fourth.

Mount St. Mary’s drops to 0-2 on the season while Richmond stands at the inverse with a 2-0 record.

Sunday (Nov. 13) sees the Mount travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to battle the NC State Wolfpack. Tip-off is 2 pm from Reynolds Coliseum.