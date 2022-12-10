Mount St. Mary’s Rallies Past Women’s Basketball

Next Game: America 12/18/2022 | 3:30 PM December 18 (Sun) / 3:30 PM America History

Emmitsburg, Md. — Laycee Drake (Hancock, NY) scored 12 of her career-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, but the UMBC Women’s Basketball team fell to host Mount St. Mary’s, 63-57, on Saturday evening.

Kiara Bell (Santa Rosa, Calif.) had 14 points and nine rebounds in the defeat.

How It Happened:

– KK White (Indianapolis, Ind.), who finished with 12 points, scored six straight points early to give UMBC an 8-2 lead.

– Four points from Bell, sandwiched around a White three gave the Retrievers a 15-9 lead after the first quarter

– UMBC would hold the hosts scoreless for the first four minutes of the second quarter, building its lead to 21-9.

– The Mount used an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 21-17, but Bell immediately responded with a turnaround jumper in the paint to kick-start a 6-0 Retriever run.

– The hosts would score the final three points of the half as UMBC would Retrievers 27-20 at the half. Bell paced all scorers in the half with 10 points and added five rebounds.

– Mount would continue its run, cutting the lead to 27-26 in the third before a Drake three gave UMBC some breathing room.

– Once again, the hosts cut the lead to one, at 32-31, but Nia Staples hit a tough jumper and White got an Offensive board and a three-point play to get the lead back to 37-31 Midway through the third.

– Mount would again claw back and eventually take its first lead of the game, 41-39, on a deep three at the third quarter buzzer.

– The run extended to nine to give the hosts a 43-39 lead, but UMBC would battle back to tie it up at 43 and then again at 46.

– Nia Staples (Cincinnati,Oh.) had a three point play to give the Retrievers a 49-46 lead midway through the fourth

– Drake hit a shot with three minutes left to give UMBC a 53-51 lead, and after Mount took a 54-53 lead, she would get a steal and layup to give the Retrievers a 55-54 lead with just under two minutes left .

– However, the Mount would outscore UMBC, 9-2 down the stretch to take the win.

The Retrievers play at home for the first time in a month when they host American next Sunday at 3:30.