Mount Pleasant Elementary School principal named NFL’s Eagles ‘Fan of the Year’

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) — There are no doubt a lot of Eagles superfans among us, but the NFL has just named one person the official “fan of the year.”

This year’s winner is Matthew Auerbach, the principal of Mount Pleasant Elementary School in Wilmington.

The Eagles super fan even gets the students and staff to sing the Eagles chant during morning announcements, especially on game days.

It just so happened to be ‘Eagles Spirit Day’ at the school when the team, and defensive end Brandon Graham, surprised Auerbach with the big news.

“It was amazing,” Auerbach says. “My wife, my family, my kids, my mom, my stepmom, Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders were all there. They really surprised me.”

As the official Eagles “Fan of the Year,” Auerbach will now compete against 31 other Finalists from across the country, one for each NFL team, for the “Ultimate Fan of the Year.”

But here’s the best part, win or lose, each of those 32 fans and their guest will represent their team at the Super Bowl in Arizona on February 12.

“I just feel Blessed to be the Eagles Fan of the Year,” Auerbach says. “That alone would be the icing on the cake. The Super Bowl on top of that? I already feel like I won the Lottery right now. I’m just super excited about this opportunity.”

Auerbach is taking his wife to the Super Bowl and hopes the Eagles will be there too.

He’s been going to Eagles games since before he could walk.

Auerbach shares his passion for the team with his late father and now his kids.

It’s now up to us to help him win “Ultimate Fan of the Year.”

Polls are open through February 8.

Click here to vote.