Mount Men’s Soccer Opens MAAC Home Slate with Saint Peter’s

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (5-4) VS. SAINT PETER’S (1-7-1)

Wednesday, October 5th | 5 p.m

Emmitsburg, Md. | Waldron Family Stadium

EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 4, 2022) – Seeking a 2-1 start to play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), Mount St. Mary’s men’s soccer welcomes Saint Peter’s for the first conference Showdown at home in the new league.

ABOUT THE MOUNT

Beginning MAAC play on the road, the Mount went 1-1 in games at Fairfield and Canisius. Facing a man down after Equalizing against the Golden Griffins, the team fought back with 10 men to earn a 2-1 win thanks to a second half penalty from Ondrej Soukup . The score to tie came from Raul Luna – his first of the year.

Two games into league play, the 1-1 record puts Mount St. Mary’s in a tie for fifth with three other teams (Quinnipiac, Marist, Fairfield).

Jesus Salazar continues to lead in points with 10, and Ruben Kiers leads in goals with three. Ethan Russell Secured 51 saves against 14 goals allowed.

ABOUT SAINT PETER’S

The Peacocks are wrapping up a long road trip, having spent almost a month away from Jersey City. At 1-7-1, SPU took their Lone win over St. Francis Brooklyn September 10th and a tie with VMI August 25th.

Six players have contributed a goal for Saint Peter’s. Reiss Skeen is one of them, and his four assists propelled him to the team lead in points with six. Guillem Badenes Mecho has 31 saves in net with 2.44 goals allowed per contest.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Mount edges the Peacocks in the all-time series, three games to two. Jesus Salazar scored the game-winner in overtime during last year’s opener to take the series lead.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Mount St. Mary’s welcomes Niagara for the first time since 1998 on Saturday (Oct. 8) for a noon kickoff.