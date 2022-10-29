Mount Men’s Soccer Ends Home Slate Against Iona

Next Game: at Marist 11/2/2022 | 7 p.m Nov. 02 (Wed) / 7 pm at Marist

EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 29, 2022) – By a 3-0 score, Mount St. Mary’s men’s soccer closed the book on the home portion of the schedule with a loss to the Iona Gaels.

With one match to play, a spot in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championship is not completely ruled out, but the Mount must win in the season finale to have a chance.

In a pre-game ceremony, eight Seniors received honors as part of the home finale. The group combined for 230 games played, registered 76 saves and six goals – several of them game winners – across thousands of minutes of competition.

The best opportunity for the Mount came in the eighth minute off the foot of Erick Villatoro . Iona controlled the pace from then on, with leading scorer Camil Azzam Ruiz posting goals in the 24th and 48th minutes. Tim Timchenko followed suit in the 80sth minute with the Gaels’ third goal.

As a result of today’s match, Mount St. Mary’s stands at 7-8-1 (3-5-1 MAAC) while Iona improves to 6-3-5 (5-0-4 MAAC) and clinches a bye in the conference tournament.

Kickoff in the season finale is set for 7 pm Wednesday (Nov. 2) at Marist in Poughkeepsie.